Tiger Woods' caddie tried to pay heckler to leave Firestone

In the final round of the tournament two weeks ago, a man repeatedly directed heckles at 14-time major champion Woods.

Caddie Joe LaCava told ESPN's 'Golic and Wingo' show that he tried to politely ask the heckler to stop, but decided to hand him some money when that did not work.

"He goes, 'Well, if you give me the $25 I paid for a ticket today, I'll leave.' So I go, here's $25,'' LaCava explained.

LaCava said he handed $25 to the man, but he stayed close and continued to heckle Woods. So LaCava flagged down security and had the man kicked out of the tournament.

"He didn't have a problem,'' LaCava said. "And, actually, I got a standing ovation for kicking the guy out of there.''

Woods finished the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational tied for 31st at even par, before tying for second at last week's US PGA Championship.