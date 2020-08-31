Season over for Woods but Olympia Fields provides 'great ramp-up' for U.S. Open

New York, August 31: Tiger Woods failed to qualify for the Tour Championship but said the BMW Championship gave him a "great ramp-up" for the U.S. Open after his PGA Tour season came to an end.
Woods did not come close to securing the top-five finish he needed to take his place in the field at East Lake next week, finishing with a one-over 71 on Sunday (August 30).
The 15-time major champion will have a fortnight to prepare for the second major of the year at Winged Foot after his hopes of being crowned FedEx Cup champion for a third time were ended.
Woods, who finished 11 over on Sunday, feels a testing week in such tough scoring conditions at Olympia Fields will stand him in good stead to start the 2020-21 season strongly at the U.S. Open.
Two-time #FedExCup winner Tiger Woods needed a top-5 finish to advance to the @PlayoffFinale.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 30, 2020
His season will end @BMWChamps. pic.twitter.com/ont6n91IP7
He said: "I didn't play as well as I wanted to the first couple days. Today was nice. I hit the ball really well and made only a couple putts, but today was more indicative of how I want to play in a couple weeks.
"This golf course was basically a U.S. Open, with the rough being as high as it is and fairways a little bit narrow.
"Look at the scores, and I don't think that we've seen scores like this in a non-major in a very long time. This was a great ramp-up for me for the U.S. Open.
"I wish I was playing next week, but I've got a couple weeks off."
Woods made two birdies in the first four holes, but could only add another one on the back nine mixed in with a couple of drop shots and finished with a double-bogey.
Joaquin Niemann held a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson on three under through 12.
