Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns & 76ers star Joel Embiid ejected after brawl

During Wednesday's NBA game between the 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves, Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns exchanged blows after getting tangled up, leading to one wild scene in Philadelphia.

Even the Sixers' Ben Simmons got involved as he wound up on top of Towns in the third quarter.

Embiid was also seen laughing at Towns after the two were finally separated at Wells Fargo Center.

Both players were ejected for their involvement in the fight. Embiid even relished the moment, hyping up the home crowd as he headed down the tunnel.

Wednesday marked the first career ejection for Embiid and the second for Timberwolves star Towns.

Towns had 13 points and six rebounds at the time of the ejection, while Embiid posted 19 points and five rebounds as the 76ers improved to 4-0 with a 117-95 victory.