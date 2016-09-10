TN government to give Rs 2 crore to Mariyappan Thangavelu

Thangavelu is from Salem district of Tamil Nadu. He was praised by Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa and announced a reward of Rs 2 crore, according to news agency "ANI". (Reactions from Twitter)

Tamil Nadu Government announces Rs. 2 crores for Mariappan who won Gold medal in Paralympic Games in High Jump #Rio — ANI (@ANI_news) September 10, 2016

"I was delighted to learn that Mariappan has won Gold Medal in Paralympics currently being held in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil," Jayalalithaa told the news agency.

"I understand that this is the first time an Indian has won a gold medal in the High Jump event in the Paralympics," she added.

India claimed 2 medals in high jump. Varun Singh Bhati finished 3rd to take the bronze. Paralympics in Brazil end on September 17.

I was delighted to learn that Mariappan has won Gold Medal in Paralympics currently being held in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil: Jayalalithaa,TN CM — ANI (@ANI_news) September 10, 2016

I understand that this is the first time an Indian has won a gold medal in the High Jump event in the Paralympics: Jayalalithaa,TN CM — ANI (@ANI_news) September 10, 2016

OneIndia News