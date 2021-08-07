Tokyo 2020: Aditi Ashok misses bronze by a whisker

Bengaluru, August 6: India's Aditi Ashok missed bronze medal by single shot as the Bengaluru-based golfer's three-under-par 68 for the day and a tournament total of 15-under earned her a fourth place finish at Tokyo 2020.
America's overnight leader Nelly Korda won the gold with a final round 69 and 17-under total.
More to follow..
