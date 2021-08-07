English
Tokyo 2020: Aditi Ashok misses bronze by a whisker

By

Bengaluru, August 6: India's Aditi Ashok missed bronze medal by single shot as the Bengaluru-based golfer's three-under-par 68 for the day and a tournament total of 15-under earned her a fourth place finish at Tokyo 2020.

America's overnight leader Nelly Korda won the gold with a final round 69 and 17-under total.

More to follow..

Story first published: Saturday, August 7, 2021, 11:06 [IST]
