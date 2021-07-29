Tokyo 2020: Archer Atanu Das stuns Oh Jin-hyek to reach 1/8 Eliminator

After the scores were tied at 5-5 in the close 1/16 Eliminator, Atanu Das shot a 10 in the shoot off to defeat Oh Jin-hyek 6-5 at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field in Tokyo.

The South Korean started the match with a decent 8-9-9, while Das replied with 8-8-9, giving Jinhyek a two point lead in the first set.

The world number 9 Das came back strongly in the second set with three 9s, while Jin-hyek missed the chance to take the two points after hitting an 8 in the last arrow.

The third set also had the same outcome with both archers sharing the points as Jinhyek hit 8-10-9 and Indian aimed 9-9-9. But, the Korean led the match 3-1.

However, Atanu responded brilliantly in the fourth set with 8-9-10, while the Korean had a mediocre 9-7-6 to force a decider as the Indian levelled the match at 4-4.

The fifth set tested the nerves of both archers as they both again shared the points and progressed into shoot-off. Aiming first in the shoot-off, Jin-hyek shot a 9, while Atanu replied with a brilliant 10 to seal the match.

With this win, Atanu cruised into the 1/8 eliminations round, where he will face Japan's Takaharu Furukawa on Saturday (July 31).

Earlier in the day, Atanu Das defeated Chinese Taipei's Deng Yu-Cheng 6-4 in the 1/32 Eliminator. The Indian archer took the first set with 10-8-9 for a total of 27 against Yu-Cheng's effort of 26 that included a 8-9-9.

The Chinese Taipei archer took the second set with a couple of 10s and a 8 for a total of 28, while Atanu Das could only manage a 9-10-8 for a total of 27.

In the third set, the 29-year-old Indian hit a couple of 9s and a 10 for total of 28 to take the set and a 4-2 lead in the match against Yu-Cheng, who hit 10-9-7 for a total of 26.

The Chinese Taipei archer, however, levelled the match at 4-4 by claiming the fourth set with a couple of 9s and a 10 for a total of 28 as opposed Atanu Das' effort of 27 which included a 8-9-10.

And the closely contested match moved into the fifth and final set, which the Indian archer won in the last arrow as both archers matched arrow for arrow - 10 and 9 - in the first two attempts of the set. In the end, Atanu Das hit a 9, while Yu-Cheng could only manage a 7 to lose the match 4-6.

On Wednesday (July 28), Atanu Das' wife and world number 1 Deepika Kumari moved into the Women's Individual 1/8 Eliminator, while his teammates from the men's team Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav crashed out in the 1/16 Eliminators.