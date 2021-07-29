Tokyo 2020: Archer Atanu Das stuns Oh Jin-hyek to reach 1/8 Eliminator

Tokyo, July 29: Indian archer Atanu Das stunned third seeded South Korea's Oh Jin-hyek from the Men's Individual event at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday (July 29).
After the scores were tied at 5-5 in the close 1/16 Eliminator, Atanu Das shot a 10 in the shoot off to defeat Oh Jin-hyek 6-5 at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field in Tokyo.
The South Korean started the match with a decent 8-9-9, while Das replied with 8-8-9, giving Jinhyek a two point lead in the first set.
The world number 9 Das came back strongly in the second set with three 9s, while Jin-hyek missed the chance to take the two points after hitting an 8 in the last arrow.
The third set also had the same outcome with both archers sharing the points as Jinhyek hit 8-10-9 and Indian aimed 9-9-9. But, the Korean led the match 3-1.
However, Atanu responded brilliantly in the fourth set with 8-9-10, while the Korean had a mediocre 9-7-6 to force a decider as the Indian levelled the match at 4-4.
The fifth set tested the nerves of both archers as they both again shared the points and progressed into shoot-off. Aiming first in the shoot-off, Jin-hyek shot a 9, while Atanu replied with a brilliant 10 to seal the match.
With this win, Atanu cruised into the 1/8 eliminations round, where he will face Japan's Takaharu Furukawa on Saturday (July 31).
Earlier in the day, Atanu Das defeated Chinese Taipei's Deng Yu-Cheng 6-4 in the 1/32 Eliminator. The Indian archer took the first set with 10-8-9 for a total of 27 against Yu-Cheng's effort of 26 that included a 8-9-9.
The Chinese Taipei archer took the second set with a couple of 10s and a 8 for a total of 28, while Atanu Das could only manage a 9-10-8 for a total of 27.
In the third set, the 29-year-old Indian hit a couple of 9s and a 10 for total of 28 to take the set and a 4-2 lead in the match against Yu-Cheng, who hit 10-9-7 for a total of 26.
The Chinese Taipei archer, however, levelled the match at 4-4 by claiming the fourth set with a couple of 9s and a 10 for a total of 28 as opposed Atanu Das' effort of 27 which included a 8-9-10.
And the closely contested match moved into the fifth and final set, which the Indian archer won in the last arrow as both archers matched arrow for arrow - 10 and 9 - in the first two attempts of the set. In the end, Atanu Das hit a 9, while Yu-Cheng could only manage a 7 to lose the match 4-6.
On Wednesday (July 28), Atanu Das' wife and world number 1 Deepika Kumari moved into the Women's Individual 1/8 Eliminator, while his teammates from the men's team Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav crashed out in the 1/16 Eliminators.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.