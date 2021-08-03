Tokyo 2020: PM to invite Olympic contingent to Red Fort on Aug 15, also to interact with them at his residence

Official sources said Modi will also invite them to his residence for interaction.

India has been represented by a 228-strong contingent, including over 120 athletes, at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Modi has been regularly offering words of encouragement to the team and has also spoken to many of them.

The Tokyo games which had been postponed by a year due to the pandemic, got underway on July 23 and curtains will drop on August 8th. India have two medals so far in the Tokyo Games. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu gave the country its first medal as she picked up a historic silver medal.

PV Sindhu added the second medal as she picked up a second consecutive Olympic medal, winning bronze in the women's singles badminton competition in Tokyo.