Golden boy Neeraj Chopra felicitated at SAI NSNIS Patiala after Khela Ratna 2021 award

A grand felicitation ceremony was held within the premises of NSNIS Patiala. Dronacharya Awardee 2021 Shri Radhakrishnan Nair, Neeraj's coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz and all Olympians present at NSNIS Patiala were also felicitated.

Neeraj Chopra shared his journey and experiences with the athletes present. He highlighted the role and the support of the Sports Authority of India in his journey. "I came at NSNIS Patiala in 2015 and was motivated by the players and coaches. It feels like home to be back at NSNIS Patiala," he said.

Sardar Bahadur Singh (Arjuna Awardee & Padma Shri Awardee) was also present.

He highlighted how NSNIS Patiala has been a pioneer in the promotion of sports and helping bring laurels to the nation.

Senior Executive Director NSNIS Col. Raj Singh Bishnoi, Director Dr I P Nagi, Deputy Director Shri Gaurav Rawat were also present at the ceremony.