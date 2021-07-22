English
Tokyo Olympics: Holocaust joke in 1998 costs opening ceremony director his job

By
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo, July 22: The Tokyo Olympics organizers on Thursday (July 22) dismissed the opening ceremony director, Kentaro Kobayashi, following reports about his past remarks about the Holocaust.

Kobayashi, a former comedian, had reportedly made a joke about the Holocaust in a 1998 comedy show.

"It came to light that during a past performance, [he] used language that mocked a tragic fact of history," Tokyo 2020 Olympic chief Seiko Hashimoto told reporters.

"The organizing committee has decided to relieve Kobayashi of his post," she added.
Another blow for Tokyo Olympics

The months leading up to the Tokyo Games have been mired in scandals. The ceremony was already set to go ahead without its planned opening music after composer Keigo Oyamada was forced to quit.

Oyamada had bragged in interviews about bullying his disabled classmates in the past.

Olympics organizers have also faced a backlash in Japan as critics oppose holding the event during the coronavirus pandemic.

(DW News Inputs)

tokyo 2020 olympics japan tokyo usa
Thursday, July 22, 2021, 9:31 [IST]
