Tokyo Olympics: India Schedule Day 3: Shooters, Mary Kom, Sindhu in focus, time in IST

Shooters had a forgettable first day competition on Saturday (July 24) with them bagging zero medals at Tokyo. Saurabh Chaudhary entered the final of the men's 10M air pistol event but could not repeat his stunning effort in the qualification round, finishing at 7th.

The shooters will be eager to change the script and join Mirabai Chanu in the medal winners list. Mary Kom will be eager to start off in a resounding fashion in the women's flyweight category while Sindhu too will be hoping for a strong start to her Tokyo campaign.

India men's hockey team too will be seen in action against the mighty Australia. They had defeated New Zealand 3-2 in their opening match on Saturday.

India's Tokyo Olympics Day 3 schedule on Sunday (July 25, Time in IST)

1. Sailing - Men's Laser heats

2. Sailing - Women's Laser Radial heats

3. Shooting - Women's 10m air pistol qualification- 5:30

4. Shooting - Men's skeet qualification - 6:00

5. Gymnastics - Women's all-around qualification - 6:30

6. Rowing - Men's lightweight double sculls repechage - 6:30

7. Table tennis - Mixed doubles quarterfinals - 6:30

8. Shooting - Women's 10m air pistol final - 7:45

9. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle qualification - 9:30



10. Table tennis - Men's singles round 2 - 10:30

11. Table tennis - Women's singles round 2 - 10:30

12. Badminton - Women singles - P. V. Sindhu vs Ksenia Polikarpova (Israel) - 10:40

13. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle final - 12:00



14. Boxing - Women's flyweight round of 32 - M. C. Mary Kom vs Miguelina Hernandez Garcia (Dominican Republic) - 13:30

15. Hockey - Men vs Australia - 15.00

16. Boxing - Men's lightweight round of 32 - Manish Kaushik vs Luke McCormack (Great Britain) - 15:06

17. Swimming - Women's 100m backstroke heats - 15:32

18. Swimming - Men's 200m freestyle heats 15:52

19. Table tennis - Mixed doubles semifinals - 16:30

20. Swimming - Men's 100m backstroke heats - 16:49

21. Equestrian - Individual dressage grand prix day 2