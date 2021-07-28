Tokyo Olympics, India Schedule for July 29: Mary Kom, PV Sindhu look to seal quarter-final berth

On Thursday (July 29), the Indian will hope for an even better outing as world champion shuttler Sindhu takes to the court with an aim to reach the quarter-finals in the Women's Singles event. Veteran boxer Mary Kom will also look to seal her quarter-final berth.

Meanwhile, Shooters return to the range with Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat set for some 25m Air Pistol action as the men's hockey team will aim to make it back-to-back wins to consolidate their place in Pool A.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Medal Tally

Boxer Satish Kumar, who makes his Olympics debut, will aim for a last 8 spot, while swimmer Sajan Prakash will look to bounce back after failing to go past the heats in 200m butterfly event. Golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will also be in action.

Also in action on Thursday (July 29), will be rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, while sailing duo of KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar will resume the racing events alongside Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan.

Here myKhel compiles the schedule for India on July 29th at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with timings in IST:

Archery

Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminator

• Atanu Das - 7.31 AM (if qualifies, 1/16 Eliminator - 8.10 AM)

Badminton

Women's Singles Round of 16

• PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt - 6.15 AM

Boxing

Women's Flyweight Round of 16

• Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia - 3.36 PM

Men's Super Heavyweight Round of 16

• Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown - 8.48 AM

Golf

Men's Individual Round 1 - Starts at 4 AM

• Udaya Mane - 11.09 AM

• Anirban Lahiri - 8.52 AM

Hockey

Men's Pool Stage

• India vs Argentina - 6 AM

Rowing

Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Final B

• Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh - 5.20 AM

Sailing

Men's Skiff 49er - KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar

• Race 6 - 8.35 AM, Race 7 - TBD

Women's One Person Dinghy

Laser Radial - Nethra Kumaran

• Race 7 - 8.45 AM, Race 8 - after 9.35 AM

Men's One Person Dinghy

Laser - Vishnu Sarvanan

• Race 7 - 8.35 AM, Race 8 - after 9.35 AM

Shooting

Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Precision

• Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat - 5.30 AM

Swimming

100m Butterfly Heats

• Heat 2 - Sajan Prakash - 4.16 PM