Tokyo Olympics, India Schedule for August 1: PV Sindhu eyes bronze, men's hockey aims entry in semi-final

Saturday (July 31) didn't pan out as the Indian fans expected as before Sindhu's loss boxers Pooja Rani and Amit Panghal suffered defeats in their bouts to bow out of the Olympics. Pooja Rani lost her quarterfinal bout against Le Qian of China by 5-0 while one of India's medal hopefuls in the boxing, male pugilist, Amit Panghal, suffered a shock defeat in the round of 16. Panghal lost to Colombian boxer Yuberjen Martinez in the men's lightweight category.

The best news for India on Saturday came from athletics where female discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur entered the finals with her impressive show in the qualifiers. Apart from Kamalpreet, the Indian hockey women's team defeated a spirited South African side 4-3 in their last pool game and finished with 6 points.

Indian athletes will now shift their focus towards the challenges that lie ahead for them on Sunday (August 1). Apart from Sindhu's bronze medal game, it is going to be a big day for Indian Men's Hockey Team as they take on Great Britain in the quarterfinals. The in-form Indian hockey team will be looking to keep its winning momentum going in the knockout stage and storm into the semi-finals.

Boxer Satish will face Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan in the men's super heavyweight quarter-finals. Apart from that, golfers and equestrian Fouaad Mirza will continue to be in action on Sunday.

Here is a look at what's in store for Indian athletes in Tokyo Olympics on Sunday (August 1) with timings in IST:

Equestrian: Individual Eventing

India's Fouaad Mirza will be in action in the cross country in individual eventing at 4:15 am. Mirza who finished ninth in the dressage session 2 will be participating in Dressage session 3 on Sunday.

Golf:

Golfer Udayan Mane and Anirban Lahiri will be in action in the men's individual round four from 4 am onwards. Mane's action begins at 4 am while Lahiri will begin his play at 5:55 am.

Boxing:

India's men's super heavyweight boxer Satish Kumar will be in action at 9:36 am on Sunday as he takes on Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan in the men's super heavyweight quarter-finals.

Badminton:

Shutter Sindhu will take on He Bingjiao of China in the bronze medal match at 5:00 pm.



Hockey:

Manpreet Singh-led men's hockey team's quarter-final match against Great Britain starts at 5.30 pm.