Tokyo Olympics, India Schedule for August 3: Men’s hockey team eye final spot; Annu, Toor set for qualifiers

While women's hockey team defeated Australia 1-0 to reach the last 4, equestrian Fouaad Mirza also made history on Monday, when he ended his Individual Eventing campaign in his debut Olympics as Individual Jumping finalist with a total of 59.60 penalty points, finishing at the 23rd position.

However, it was disappointment in the track and field for the Indian athletes as sprinter Dutee Chand failed to make it past the 200m heats, while discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur finished 6th in the women's discus final with a best throw of 63.70.

Now on Tuesday (August 3), Indian men's hockey team, who defeated Great Britain in the quarter-final, will look to keep their golden hopes alive when they meet Belgium in the first semi-final of men's hockey at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics: India vs Belgium Hockey Semifinal Schedule: Date, IST Time, Live Streaming, TV Telecast

Meanwhile, field athletes - javelin thrower Annu Rani and shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor will also take part in qualification rounds of their respective events.

Also in action for India, will be wrestler Sonam Malik, who is set for 1/8 bout against Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu and if she qualifies, she'll wrestle in the qurterfinal and semifinal bouts later in the day as well.

Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestlers schedule, dates, timings in IST and telecast information

Here mykhel compiles the Indian Olympics schedule for Tuesday (August 3) with timings in IST:

Athletics

Women's Javelin Throw

• Annu Rani - Qualification (Group A) - starts at 5.50 AM

Men's Shot Put

• Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Qualification (Group A) - starts at 3.45 PM

Hockey

Men's Semi-finals

• India vs Belgium - 7 AM

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 62 kg

1/8 Finals

• Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu (Mongolia) - 9.12 AM

If Qualified

Quarter-Finals - vs winner of Laís Nunes (Brazil) vs Taybe Yusein (Bulgaria) - 9.47 AM

Semi-Finals - TBD - 3.20 PM