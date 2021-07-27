English
Tokyo Olympics: India shooters bow out in 10M Air Rifle, rounding off a sad show

Anjum Moudgil
Anjum Moudgil

Tokyo, July 27: India teams of Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar and Anjum Moudgil failed to make the Qualification Stage 2 in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event at the Asaka Shooting - 10m Range on Tuesday (July 27).

While Elavenil and Divyansh registered a total score of 626.5, finishing in the 12th spot in the Qualification Stage 1, Deepak and Anjum had the same fate as they also failed to qualify after finishing at the 18th spot with a total score of 623.8.

In series 1, Elavenil shot 105 while Divyansh registered a score of 103.6, but it was not enough to hand them a place within the top eight.

Elavenil and Divyansh shot 104 and 104.1 in the second series, but they were trailing by the time the third series came, and in the end, they missed out on qualification.

Deepak and Anjum also had an underwhelming performance in series 1 and they were also trailing and their qualification for stage 2 looked difficult.

In the end, Deepak and Anjum also failed to qualify for the next stage, and India's disappointing show in the shooting event continued. In fact, Indian shooters had in the early morning failed to enter the medal round of 10M Air Pistol Mixed event too.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 10:42 [IST]
