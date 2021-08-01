Tokyo Olympics: India super heavyweight boxer Satish Kumar loses to Bakhodir Jalolov in quarter-finals

Satish - who hails from Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh - became India's first super heavyweight (+91kg) boxer to compete in the Olympics and made it to the quarter-finals in his Olympics debut to create history.

Bakhodir Jalolov was announced the winner on points by unanimous decision as the Indian pugilist failed to outmatch the Uzbek in all three rounds.

Jalolov won the first bout after the judges unanimously ruled in favour of the Uzbekistani pugilist. The World No. 1 boxer started the game on a calculative note but took no time to attack Satish and earned points. He made full use of his height and skills to dominate his Indian opponent.

In a must-win second round, Satish tried putting up an improved show but the reigning world champion's tactics against the Indian boxer were better. He once again won the second bout unanimously and almost ensured his entry into the semi-finals.

The story was similar in the final round as the two-time Asian Championships bronze-medal winner Indian tried to play aggressively in the do-or-die bout. Knocking his opponent out was the only way through for Satish, but he failed to make an impact and a couple of blows on the stitched forehead only made the matter's worse.

Satish had seven stitches in his pre-quarterfinal bout against Jamaica's Ricardo Brown, which he won 4-1. His injury, however, became a concern on the eve of the quarter-finals but the pugilist was given clearance after medical tests were conducted.

With Satish's exit, Indian men's boxing's challenge in this Olympics came to an end. Amit Panghal (52kg), Manish Kaushik (63kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg) and Ashish Chaudhary (75kg) bowed out with opening-round losses from among the nine-strong squad that qualified for the Games.