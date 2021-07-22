Tokyo Olympics: Medal chance analysis & predictions: India shooters can win 5 gold, eye historic haul

Tokyo, July 22: India are hoping to return from Tokyo Olympics with a rich haul of medals, better than any other Games in the past. The foundation of their ambition is based on shooting. And it is not entirely unfounded too as the India shooters are quite a force in the world arena despite an off-colour effort in a recent event at Croatia.
They have talent, skill and mental presence to conquer some new peaks at Tokyo Olympics. As per the prediction, India can win five gold medals with a few silver and bronze, making the Tokyo Olympics the best ever in Indian Olympics history. It will reflect in India's standings in the Olympic medal tally too.
Here's MyKhel takes a peep at India's best bets in shooting competition.
1. 50-meter rifle, 3 positions
Men
Gold: Istvan Peni, Hungary
Silver: Petar Gorsa, Croatia
Bronze: Aishwary Tomar, India
Women
Gold: Seonaid McIntosh, Britain
Silver: Ziva Dvorsak, Slovenia
Bronze: Nina Christen, Switzerland
2. 10-meter Air Rifle
Men
Gold: Divyansh Singh Panwar, India
Silver: Lucas Kozeniesky, United States
Bronze: Istvan Peni, Hungary
Women
Gold: Mary Tucker, United States
Silver: Elavenil Valarivan, India
Bronze: Anjum Moudgil, India
3. 10-meter Air Pistol
Men
Gold: Abhishek Verma, India
Silver: Jonoh Jin, South Korea
Bronze: Chaundhary Saurabh, India
Women
Gold: Yashaswini Deswal, India
Silver: Manu Bhaker, India
Bronze: Zorana Arunovic, Serbia
4. Trap
Men
Gold: Mauro de Filippis, Italy
Silver: Matthew Coward-Holley, Britain
Bronze: Alberto Fernandez, Spain
Women
Gold: Sandra Bernal, Poland
Silver: Alessandra Perilli, San Marino
Bronze: Ashley Carroll, United States
5. Skeet
Men
Gold: Jesper Hansen, Denmark
Silver: Stefan Nilsson, Sweden
Bronze: Federico Gil, Argentina
Women
Gold: Amber Hill, Britain
Silver: Meng Wei, China
Bronze: Nadine Messerschmidt, Germany
6. Men's 25-meter Rapid Fire Pistol
Gold: Christian Reitz, Germany
Silver: Peeter Olesk, Estonia
Bronze: Junmin Lin, China
Women's 25-meter Pistol
Gold: Chinki Yadav, India
Silver: Olena Kostevych, Ukraine
Bronze: Rahi Sarnobat, India
7. Mixed Team 10-meter Air Rifle
Gold: Istvan Peni and Eszter Denes, Hungary
Silver: Divyansh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan, India
Bronze: Lucas Kozeniesky and Mary Tucker, United States
8. Mixed Team 10-meter Air Pistol
Gold: Saurabh Chaundhary and Manu Bhaker, India
Silver: Artem Chernousov and Vitalina Batsarashkina, ROC
Bronze: Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal, India
