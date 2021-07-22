Tokyo Olympics: Medal chance analysis & predictions: India shooters can win 5 gold, eye historic haul

They have talent, skill and mental presence to conquer some new peaks at Tokyo Olympics. As per the prediction, India can win five gold medals with a few silver and bronze, making the Tokyo Olympics the best ever in Indian Olympics history. It will reflect in India's standings in the Olympic medal tally too.

Here's MyKhel takes a peep at India's best bets in shooting competition.

1. 50-meter rifle, 3 positions

Men

Gold: Istvan Peni, Hungary

Silver: Petar Gorsa, Croatia

Bronze: Aishwary Tomar, India

Women

Gold: Seonaid McIntosh, Britain

Silver: Ziva Dvorsak, Slovenia

Bronze: Nina Christen, Switzerland

2. 10-meter Air Rifle

Men

Gold: Divyansh Singh Panwar, India

Silver: Lucas Kozeniesky, United States

Bronze: Istvan Peni, Hungary

Women

Gold: Mary Tucker, United States

Silver: Elavenil Valarivan, India

Bronze: Anjum Moudgil, India

3. 10-meter Air Pistol

Men

Gold: Abhishek Verma, India

Silver: Jonoh Jin, South Korea

Bronze: Chaundhary Saurabh, India

Women

Gold: Yashaswini Deswal, India

Silver: Manu Bhaker, India

Bronze: Zorana Arunovic, Serbia

4. Trap

Men

Gold: Mauro de Filippis, Italy

Silver: Matthew Coward-Holley, Britain

Bronze: Alberto Fernandez, Spain

Women

Gold: Sandra Bernal, Poland

Silver: Alessandra Perilli, San Marino

Bronze: Ashley Carroll, United States

5. Skeet

Men

Gold: Jesper Hansen, Denmark

Silver: Stefan Nilsson, Sweden

Bronze: Federico Gil, Argentina

Women

Gold: Amber Hill, Britain

Silver: Meng Wei, China

Bronze: Nadine Messerschmidt, Germany

6. Men's 25-meter Rapid Fire Pistol

Gold: Christian Reitz, Germany

Silver: Peeter Olesk, Estonia

Bronze: Junmin Lin, China

Women's 25-meter Pistol

Gold: Chinki Yadav, India

Silver: Olena Kostevych, Ukraine

Bronze: Rahi Sarnobat, India

7. Mixed Team 10-meter Air Rifle

Gold: Istvan Peni and Eszter Denes, Hungary

Silver: Divyansh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan, India

Bronze: Lucas Kozeniesky and Mary Tucker, United States

8. Mixed Team 10-meter Air Pistol

Gold: Saurabh Chaundhary and Manu Bhaker, India

Silver: Artem Chernousov and Vitalina Batsarashkina, ROC

Bronze: Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal, India

