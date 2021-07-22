English
Tokyo Olympics: Medal chance analysis & predictions: India shooters can win 5 gold, eye historic haul

By
Tokyo, July 22: India are hoping to return from Tokyo Olympics with a rich haul of medals, better than any other Games in the past. The foundation of their ambition is based on shooting. And it is not entirely unfounded too as the India shooters are quite a force in the world arena despite an off-colour effort in a recent event at Croatia.

They have talent, skill and mental presence to conquer some new peaks at Tokyo Olympics. As per the prediction, India can win five gold medals with a few silver and bronze, making the Tokyo Olympics the best ever in Indian Olympics history. It will reflect in India's standings in the Olympic medal tally too.

Here's MyKhel takes a peep at India's best bets in shooting competition.

1. 50-meter rifle, 3 positions

Men

Gold: Istvan Peni, Hungary

Silver: Petar Gorsa, Croatia

Bronze: Aishwary Tomar, India

Women

Gold: Seonaid McIntosh, Britain

Silver: Ziva Dvorsak, Slovenia

Bronze: Nina Christen, Switzerland

2. 10-meter Air Rifle

Men

Gold: Divyansh Singh Panwar, India

Silver: Lucas Kozeniesky, United States

Bronze: Istvan Peni, Hungary

Women

Gold: Mary Tucker, United States

Silver: Elavenil Valarivan, India

Bronze: Anjum Moudgil, India

3. 10-meter Air Pistol

Men

Gold: Abhishek Verma, India

Silver: Jonoh Jin, South Korea

Bronze: Chaundhary Saurabh, India

Women

Gold: Yashaswini Deswal, India

Silver: Manu Bhaker, India

Bronze: Zorana Arunovic, Serbia

4. Trap

Men

Gold: Mauro de Filippis, Italy

Silver: Matthew Coward-Holley, Britain

Bronze: Alberto Fernandez, Spain

Women

Gold: Sandra Bernal, Poland

Silver: Alessandra Perilli, San Marino

Bronze: Ashley Carroll, United States

5. Skeet

Men

Gold: Jesper Hansen, Denmark

Silver: Stefan Nilsson, Sweden

Bronze: Federico Gil, Argentina

Women

Gold: Amber Hill, Britain

Silver: Meng Wei, China

Bronze: Nadine Messerschmidt, Germany

6. Men's 25-meter Rapid Fire Pistol

Gold: Christian Reitz, Germany

Silver: Peeter Olesk, Estonia

Bronze: Junmin Lin, China

Women's 25-meter Pistol

Gold: Chinki Yadav, India

Silver: Olena Kostevych, Ukraine

Bronze: Rahi Sarnobat, India

7. Mixed Team 10-meter Air Rifle

Gold: Istvan Peni and Eszter Denes, Hungary

Silver: Divyansh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan, India

Bronze: Lucas Kozeniesky and Mary Tucker, United States

8. Mixed Team 10-meter Air Pistol

Gold: Saurabh Chaundhary and Manu Bhaker, India

Silver: Artem Chernousov and Vitalina Batsarashkina, ROC

Bronze: Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal, India

India at Tokyo Olympics 2021

Tokyo Olympics Medals Tally

MORE TOKYO 2020 NEWS

Story first published: Thursday, July 22, 2021, 12:23 [IST]
