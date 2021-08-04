Tokyo Olympics: It feels like a dream – Team GB's Sky Brown lands skateboarding bronze

Brown, who suffered skull fractures in a fall in California last year, was already Britain's youngest representative in the nation's history at summer Olympic Games, breaking Margery Hinton's 93-year-old record.

She came into the Tokyo event in excellent form, having won gold at the X Games in July, though falls during her first two attempts at the Ariake Urban Sports Park meant she needed to pull something special out of the bag on her final run.

The 13-year-old did just that, landing every trick to score an impressive 56.47 which, with Japan's Misugu Okamoto subsequently slipping on the next run, was enough to secure bronze.

It made Brown, who finished second in qualifying, Team GB's youngest medallist at the age of 13 years and 28 days.

Okamoto's mistake also denied Japan a clean sweep of the podium, with 19-year-old Sakura Yosozumi winning gold and 12-year-old Kokona Hiraki taking silver with high scores of 60.09 and 59.04 respectively.

"I'm so happy," said a beaming Brown, whose comradery with her competitors was also evident.

"I fell twice and I was like, 'that's kinda sketchy', so I was like, 'I gotta make it'. I didn’t really think I was going to make it but I did it, and I'm so happy.

"This is insane. Everyone did amazing, everyone was doing so well, I'm so proud of everyone, and just being on the podium with my really good friend [Yosozumi] is just insane.

"It was unbelievable. Even right now it feels like a dream. It's insane. I'm so happy and so thankful and so proud of every one of the other girls, too."

"This is incredible – it feels unreal I'm so happy to be here – I'm blessed," Brown added in an interview with BBC Sport.

"I was definitely bumped, I fell twice, that made the last run feel even better. All the girls are ripping it, it was insane, it was a super sick final."

Asked what she was planning to do next, Brown laughed: "Hang out with some friends, and party?!"

While Japanese-born Brown made history for Team GB, Hiraki became the first athlete since 1936 to win an Olympic medal before her 13th birthday.

Japan have now won all three golds up for grabs so far in the skateboarding, with Momiji Nishiya and Yuto Horigome having triumphed in the street events last week.

In fact, it is the first time Japan have had a gold and silver one-two in an Olympic event since since 1976, when Mitsuo Tsukahara and Eizo Kenmotsu collected the top two medals in the men's gymnastics horizontal bar.