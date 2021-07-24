Tokyo Olympics: Uchimura woe as Japanese gymnastics great misses out on final

The home hope was bidding to add to his three Olympic gold medals but lost his grip during an elaborate part of his routine and slumped to the crash mat.

It meant his chances were over, despite Uchimura being able to get back on the apparatus, and the outcome left hosts Japan stunned. A sporting hero in his homeland, news of Uchimura's exit was instantly a top national news story.

Uchimura won all-around gold at London 2012 Olympics and Rio 2016, also taking team gold in Brazil five years ago, but his only event for the Tokyo Games was the horizontal bar.

His score of 13.866 put Uchimura well down on the scoreboard, in a lowly 18th place during the qualifying session, with only the top eight going through to the final.

The 32-year-old Uchimura has won seven Olympic medals in all, picking up four silvers to go with his gold haul, claiming two of those at Beijing in 2008 and two four years later in London.

Uchimura Kohei , HB: Bretschneider, close to bar but swings cleanly out. Cassina, close too but doesn't bend his elbows on the giant after. Kolman. Stalder 1.5, loses his grip and and flies off, landing on his side. Gets up, repeats the element perfectly, finishes well. 13.866. — FIG (@gymnastics) July 24, 2021