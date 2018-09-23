English

Tiger Woods leads by three at Tour Championship

Atlanta, September 23: Tiger Woods used an early-round birdie barrage to open up a three-shot lead at the Tour Championship on Saturday (September 22).

Woods had six birdies on his first seven holes at East Lake, including five straight at one point.

The 14-time major champion is trying to win for the first time on the PGA Tour since 2013. He shot a five-under 65 in the third round.

Though Woods' round stalled after a bogey on the ninth hole, he finished the day with a three-shot lead at 12 under.

World number one Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy are tied for second at nine under.

Rose is projected to win the FedEx Cup trophy as it stands. Rose shot a two-under 68 on Saturday, while McIlroy fired a four-under 66.

Kyle Stanley and Jon Rahm are tied for fourth at six under. Both players have shot three straight rounds in the 60s.

Tony Finau, who can win the cup with a victory this week, finished the day at five under. Dustin Johnson is at four under.

FedEx Cup points leader Bryson DeChambeau shot a four-under 66 on Saturday, but is still two over for the week.

