UFC 232 results: Jones wins LHW title as Nunes creates history

Fighting for the first time since July 2017, Jones (23-1) won by TKO in the third round on his return from a drugs ban in California.

Jones, who also beat Gustafsson (18-5) in September 2013, was on top for the most part before a crucial takedown in the third round led to the victory.

He landed multiple elbows before a flurry of punches to Gustafsson's head led to the fight being stopped.

With his KO victory over Alexander Gustafsson at #UFC232, @JonnyBones passes Chuck Liddell for most wins in @UFC light heavyweight history with 17. pic.twitter.com/veMhqGcTDD — UFC News (@UFCNews) December 30, 2018

The event was moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles due to a trace of banned substance turinabol being discovered in a test administered to Jones earlier this month.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said the small amount was from Jones' "prior exposure for which he was previously sanctioned". He has denied knowingly taking performance-enhancing substances.

In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes knocked out Cris Cyborg in the first round to win the UFC women's featherweight championship.

Nunes (17-4) and Cyborg (20-2) came out swinging, but the former landed a flurry of blows, the last of which was a huge right hand to the temple.

The win, which took 51 seconds, saw Nunes become just the third fighter to hold two UFC belts simultaneously, adding to her bantamweight championship and joining Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier.

It marked Cyborg's first defeat since May 2005, ending a run of 21 fights without a loss.

Earlier, Australian Alexander Volkanovski (19-1) recorded a TKO win over Chad Mendes (18-5) in the second round of their featherweight bout.

Corey Anderson had a unanimous-decision win against Ilir Latifi at light-heavyweight, while Michael Chiesa registered a submission victory over Carlos Condit at welterweight.

Earlier in the prelims, Walt Harris and Curtis Millender earned decision wins, while Montel Jackson, Uriah Hall, Ryan Hall, Nathaniel Wood, Megan Anderson and Petr Yan picked up stoppage wins.

Here are the final results of UFC 232:

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight title bout: Jon Jones defeated Alexander Gustafsson by knockout (punches) - Round 3, 2:02

2. Women's Featherweight title bout: Amanda Nunes defeated Cris Cyborg by knockout (punches) - Round 1, 0:51

3. Welterweight bout: Michael Chiesa defeated Carlos Condit by submission (kimura) - Round 2, 0:56

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Corey Anderson defeated Ilir Latifi by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Featherweight bout: Alex Volkanovski defeated Chad Mendes by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 4:14

Preliminary Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Walt Harris defeated Andrei Arlovski by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

2. Women's Featherweight bout: Megan Anderson defeated Cat Zingano by TKO (eye injury) - Round 1, 1:01

3. Bantamweight bout: Petr Yan defeated Douglas Silva de Andrade by TKO (corner stoppage) - Round 2, 5:00

4. Lightweight bout: Ryan Hall defeated B.J. Penn by submission (heel hook) - Round 1, 2:46

5. Bantamweight bout: Nathaniel Wood defeated Andre Ewell by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 3, 4:12

6. Middleweight bout: Uriah Hall defeated Bevon Lewis by knockout (punch) - Round 3, 1:32

7. Welterweight bout: Curtis Millender defeated Siyar Bahadurzada by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

8. Bantamweight bout: Montel Jackson defeated Brian Kelleher by submission (D'Arce choke) - Round 1, 1:40

