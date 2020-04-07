UFC 249: Gaethje replaces Khabib to fight Ferguson in main event

Unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib was scheduled to face Ferguson in in Brooklyn on April 18, but the coronavirus pandemic, which has wreaked havoc globally, scuppered the original plans.

Khabib was forced to pull out of the fight due to travel restrictions which prevented him from entering the United States and Dubai. The Russian star was still hoping to fight Ferguson as White looked into an alternate location.

While, White confirmed the event is 100 percent on, the location of UFC 249 still remains undisclosed as Ferguson (25-3) is all set to step into the octagon against fellow American Gaethje (21-3) for the interim lightweight championship.

White wrote via Twitter on Monday (April 7): "The fight is signed and is 100 per cent ON LIVE on ESPN somewhere on EARTH!!!! @TonyFergusonXT vs @Justin_Gaethje is LIVE on @espn+ PPV April 18th for the interim lightweight belt!"

Gaethje, who has claimed three consecutive finishes over Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza and James Vick in his last three bouts, Tweeted: "#forthepeople I'm terrified and I f***** love it #ufc".

(With OPTA inputs)