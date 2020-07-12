UFC 251: Usman dominates Masvidal to defend welterweight title

After Masvidal made a decent start, Usman controlled the fight on his way to a unanimous-decision victory in Abu Dhabi.

Usman was awarded the fight 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 against Masvidal, who took the bout on six days notice after Gilbert Burns tested positive for coronavirus.

It marked Usman's second successful defence of his welterweight title.

WHERE WAS THE FIGHT WON?

After Masvidal landed most of the early blows, Usman started taking control, highlighted by a dominant fourth round. As Masvidal looked to be tiring, Usman landed numerous strikes.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Usman's win was his 16th straight and second successful defence of his welterweight championship. After being withdrawn due to his positive COVID-19 test, Burns is likely to get his shot at Usman next.

THEY SAID WHAT?

"I'm just at levels better, I have more tools in the toolbox and when I need to pull them out I can pull them out and use them," Usman told ESPN after his win.

NEW RECORDS (W-L-D):

Usman: (17-1-0)

Masvidal: (35-14-0)

REST OF THE CARD

In a blockbuster card featuring three title fights, Alexander Volkanovski defended his featherweight championship and Petr Yan claimed the vacant bantamweight crown. Volkanovski extended his winning streak to 19, edging Max Holloway by split decision, while Yan claimed a fifth-round TKO win over Jose Aldo.

FINAL RESULTS

Main Card

1. Welterweight tile bout: Kamaru Usman defeated Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)

2. Featherweight title bout: Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

3. Bantamweight title bout: Petr Yan defeated Jose Aldo by TKO (strikes) - Round 5, 3:24

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Rose Namajunas defeated Jessica Andrade by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Amanda Ribas defeated Paige VanZant by submission (armbar) - Round 1, 2:21

Preliminary Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Jiri Prochazka defeated Volkan Oezdemir by knockout (punch) - Round 2, 0:49

2. Welterweight bout: Muslim Salikhov defeated Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

3. Featherweight bout: Makwan Amirkhani defeated Danny Henry by technical submission (anaconda choke) - Round 1, 3:15

4. Lightweight bout: Leonardo Santos defeated Roman Bogatov by unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-26)

5. Heavyweight bout: Marcin Tybura defeated Maxim Grishin by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

6. Flyweight bout: Raulian Paiva defeated Zhalgas Zhumagulov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

7. Women's Bantamweight bout: Karol Rosa defeated Vanessa Melo by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

8. Bantamweight bout: Davey Grant defeated Martin Day by knockout (punch) - Round 3, 2:38