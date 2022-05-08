UFC 274 results and recap: Oliveira denies Gaethje first undisputed title; Esparza reclaims belt

After missing weight for the title bout, UFC lightweight champion Oliveira had to vacate his belt at the start of the fight, leaving No. 1 contender Gaethje the only one of the pair able to contest for it.

It was action from the opening gong, with two knockdowns from Gaethje, then Oliveira sent him to the canvas and grappled his way to a rear naked choke. With the victory, Oliveira returns to number one contender status.

Following the submission win, the former champ said, "This is a message for the entire division. Look at my team, look at me. I am the enlightened. This is my title and it should be here.

"Hey Dana White, put anybody in front of me, I'm not going to choose. Hey Conor McGregor, are you coming up or running away?"

In the co-main event, UFC women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas took on No. 2 ranked Carla Esparza in a rematch 8 years in the making. Across five rounds, action was tentative and infrequent, leaving the judges to make the decision.

Esparza got the split decision and said, "It's really hard, you never want to be a part of a fight like that. You want to have a good fight for the crowd. I went out there, I did what I could, I tried to come forward. I got the W and that's what counts. Next week, I'm marrying the love of my life!"

Also on the main card, Michael Chandler rallied after getting knocked down in the first round and scored one of the most memorable knockouts in recent history, finishing former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson with a front kick in the second round.

Plus, Ovince Saint Preux and Randy Brown earned split decision wins over Mauricio Rua and Khaos Williams in their respective Light Heavyweight and Welterweight bouts.

On the prelims, No. 4 ranked flyweight Brandon Royval got his ninth career win by submission when he weathered a knockdown by No. 9 ranked Matt Schnell, went on a grappling frenzy, and locked on the guillotine to get the tap in the first round.

UFC 274 Final Results

Main Card

1. Lightweight Title Bout: Charles Oliveira defeats Justin Gaethje via submission (rear naked choke) at 3:22 of the first round

2. Women's Strawweight Title Bout: Carla Esparza defeats Rose Namajunas via split decision (49-46, 48-47, 47-48)

3. Lightweight Bout: Michael Chandler defeats Tony Ferguson via KO at 0:17 seconds of the second round

4. Light Heavyweight Bout: Ovince Saint Preux defeats Mauricio Rua via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

5. Welterweight Bout: Randy Brown defeats Khaos Williams via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight Bout: Francisco Trinaldo defeats Danny Roberts via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-26)

2. Women's Featherweight Bout: Macy Chiasson defeats Norma Dumont via split decision (30-27, 30-27, 28-29)

3. Flyweight Bout: Brandon Royval defeats Matt Schnell via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:14 of the first round

4. Heavyweight Bout: Blagoy Ivanov defeats Marcos Rogerio de Lima via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Early Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight Bout: Andre Fialho defeats Cameron VanCamp via KO at 2:35 of the first round

2. Women's Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez defeats Melissa Gatto via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Flyweight Bout: CJ Vergara defeats Kleydson Rodrigues via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

4. Women's Strawweight Bout: Loopy Godinez defeats Ariane Carnelossi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

5. Bantamweight Bout: Journey Newson defeats Fernie Garcia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)