UFC 237: Anderson Silva, Rose Namajunas facing six-month medical suspensions

Former middleweight champion Silva was sent crumbling to the canvas by an inside leg kick in the first round of his fight against Jared Cannonier, who was booed after sealing the TKO.

The Brazilian admitted his knee had been proving troublesome during his training camp after falling to his second defeat in the space of three months following his return from a two-year hiatus from the octagon.

Silva sustained suspected ligament damage and faces a 180-day medical suspension from the Brazilian MMA Commission (CABMMA) pending the result of an MRI on his injured right knee.

Namajunas could be out for the same period after she suffered a brutal knockout and surrendered her strawweight title to Jessica Andrade.

The 26-year-old impressed in the opening round but the bout was stopped after Andrade picked her up and slammed her back into the deck head first.

Namajunas, who suggested after the fight she may not return to the octagon, will be eligible for a comeback sooner if an MRI on her neck returns positive results.

Here is the full list of UFC 237 medical suspensions below (via Forbes):

Jessica Andrade: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Rose Namajunas: suspended 180 days. If neck MRI cleared, suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.

Jared Cannonier: suspended 14 days with seven days no contact.

Anderson Silva: suspended 180 days. If cleared by physician for right knee injury, suspended for 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Alexander Volkanovski: suspended 24 days with seven days no contact.

Jose Aldo: suspended 14 days with seven days no contact.

Laureano Staropoli: suspended 180 days. If cleared by nose x-ray, suspended for 30 days with 21 days no contact

Thiago Alves: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Ryan Spann: suspended 14 days with seven days no contact.

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.

Irene Aldana: suspended 14 days with seven days no contact.

Bethe Correia: suspended 180 days. If cleared by physician for right elbow injury, suspended for 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Thiago Moises: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Kurt Holobaugh: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Warlley Alves: suspended 14 days with seven days no contact.

Sergio Moraes: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.

Clay Guida: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

B.J. Penn: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Luana Carolina: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Priscila Cachoeira: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Raoni Barcelos: suspended 14 days with seven days no contact.

Carlos Huachin: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Viviane Araujo: suspended 14 days with seven days no contact.

Talita Bernardo: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.

(With OPTA and Agency inputs)