UFC Austin 2022: Kattar vs. Emmett fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

Venue, date, timing and telecast
When and where is UFC Austin 2022 taking place?
The event takes place on Saturday (June 18) at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. And due to time difference in India, the event will start in the early hours on Sunday (June 19).
What time does UFC Austin 2022 start?
The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, June 18) | 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, June 19). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, June 18) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, June 19).
Where and how to watch UFC Austin 2022?
The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV.
UFC Austin 2022 Fight Card
Main Card
1. Featherweight Bout: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett
2. Lightweight Bout: Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon
3. Welterweight Bout: Kevin Holland vs. Tim Means
4. Middleweight Bout: Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev
5. Lightweight Bout: Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze
6. Middleweight Bout: Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Preliminary Card
1. Bantamweight Bout: Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley
2. Women's Flyweight Bout: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natalia Silva
3. Welterweight Bout: Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells
4. Featherweight Bout: Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Chavez
5. Women's Strawweight Bout: Maria Oliveira vs. Gloria de Paula
6. Bantamweight Bout: Eddie Wineland vs. Cody Stamann
7. Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn
8. Middleweight Bout: Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus
Main Event: Kattar vs. Emmett Talking Points
• Calvin Kattar aims to continue his resurgence up the featherweight ranks.
◦ No. 4 ranked UFC featherweight
◦ 11 wins by knockout, two by submission
◦ 10 first-round finishes
◦ Has won eight of his last 11 bouts
◦ Holds wins over Shane Burgos, Ricardo Lamas, and Jeremy Stephens
• Josh Emmett looks to notch the biggest victory of his UFC career and break into the top 5 for the first time.
◦ No. 7 ranked UFC featherweight
◦ Six wins by knockout, two by submission
◦ Six first-round finishes
◦ Has won five of his last six bouts
◦ Holds wins over Mirsad Bektic, Michael Johnson and Ricardo Lamas
Co-main Event: Cowboy vs. Lauzon Talking Points
• Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone hopes to continue to delight crowds with a thrilling victory.
◦ 17 wins by submission, 10 by knockout
◦ 15 first-round finishes
◦ Tied for most wins (23) in UFC history
◦ Holds wins over Alex Oliveira, Mike Perry and Alexander Hernandez
• Joe Lauzon looks to capture a win in his return to the Octagon after three years away.
◦ 17 wins by submission, nine by KO
◦ 11 first-round finishes
◦ Has won post-fight bonuses in 11 of his last 21 fights
◦ Holds wins over Jonathan Pearce, Diego Sanchez and Michael Chiesa