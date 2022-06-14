UFC Austin 2022: Kattar vs. Emmett fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

In the main event 14-fight stacked card, No. 4 ranked Calvin Kattar faces No. 7 ranked Josh Emmett, while lightweight veterans finally battle as Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone takes on Joe Lauzon in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, middleweights collide as Tim Means takes on Lone Star State native Kevin Holland in an intriguing middleweight bout after KO artist Joaquin Buckley returns to action against Albert Duraev.

Plus, Damir Ismagulov meets Guram Kutateladze in a lightweight bout after fan favorite Julian Marquez seeks to earn another notable win when he meets Gregory Rodrigues in the potential main card opener.

In the preliminary card, Texas native Adrian Yanez hopes to impress his home crowd in a bantamweight bout against Tony Kelley, while Dana White's Contender Series signee Jasmine Jasudavicius goes for her second UFC win when she takes on the debuting Natalia Silva.

Also, welterweight action sees veteran Court McGee face off with Jeremiah Wells after Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight signee Ricardo Ramos meets Danny Chavez at featherweight. Maria Oliveira also aims to secure her first UFC victory when she battles Gloria de Paula.

Plus, bantamweight veteran Eddie Wineland aims to make a statement against Cody Stamann, while Phil Hawes plans to return to his winning ways against Deron Winn after an exciting middleweight bout featuring Roman Dolidze and Kyle Daukaus opens the event.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Austin 2022:

🔥 Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett

The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, June 18) | 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, June 19). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, June 18) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, June 19). Where and how to watch UFC Austin 2022? The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV.



UFC Austin 2022 Fight Card Main Card 1. Featherweight Bout: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett 2. Lightweight Bout: Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon 3. Welterweight Bout: Kevin Holland vs. Tim Means 4. Middleweight Bout: Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev 5. Lightweight Bout: Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze 6. Middleweight Bout: Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues Preliminary Card 1. Bantamweight Bout: Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley 2. Women's Flyweight Bout: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natalia Silva 3. Welterweight Bout: Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells 4. Featherweight Bout: Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Chavez 5. Women's Strawweight Bout: Maria Oliveira vs. Gloria de Paula 6. Bantamweight Bout: Eddie Wineland vs. Cody Stamann 7. Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn 8. Middleweight Bout: Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus



Main Event: Kattar vs. Emmett Talking Points • Calvin Kattar aims to continue his resurgence up the featherweight ranks. ◦ No. 4 ranked UFC featherweight ◦ 11 wins by knockout, two by submission ◦ 10 first-round finishes ◦ Has won eight of his last 11 bouts ◦ Holds wins over Shane Burgos, Ricardo Lamas, and Jeremy Stephens • Josh Emmett looks to notch the biggest victory of his UFC career and break into the top 5 for the first time. ◦ No. 7 ranked UFC featherweight ◦ Six wins by knockout, two by submission ◦ Six first-round finishes ◦ Has won five of his last six bouts ◦ Holds wins over Mirsad Bektic, Michael Johnson and Ricardo Lamas



Co-main Event: Cowboy vs. Lauzon Talking Points • Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone hopes to continue to delight crowds with a thrilling victory. ◦ 17 wins by submission, 10 by knockout ◦ 15 first-round finishes ◦ Tied for most wins (23) in UFC history ◦ Holds wins over Alex Oliveira, Mike Perry and Alexander Hernandez • Joe Lauzon looks to capture a win in his return to the Octagon after three years away. ◦ 17 wins by submission, nine by KO ◦ 11 first-round finishes ◦ Has won post-fight bonuses in 11 of his last 21 fights ◦ Holds wins over Jonathan Pearce, Diego Sanchez and Michael Chiesa