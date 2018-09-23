UFC Fight Night 137 results: Santos stops Anders as Oliveira drops Pedersoli

Santos, who is well known for knock outs found himself in a tough battle with late replacement Eryk Anders, but ultimately unloaded a bunch of strikes that left his opponent unable to get back to his feet. Hence, the referee called for the stop at the end of round three.

The win was Santos' second in a row and his ninth stoppage win in the UFC, while Anders suffered his second loss in his five-fight UFC career.

In the co-main event of UFC Sao Paulo, Alex Oliveira dropped Carlo Pedersoli Jr under a minute in a welterweight bout.

The stoppage win was Cowboy Oliveira's quickest finish in his UFC career. The Brazilian connected a right hand and followed it with more punches on the ground to earn the KO in just 39 seconds of the opening frame.

Alex Oliveira is the ultimate showman. pic.twitter.com/5Z4tYqU7w2 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 23, 2018

In the main card opener Randa Markos and UFC newcomer Marina Rodriguez were locked in a close three round battle and in the end had to settle for a majority draw with scores of 29-28 (Markos), 28-28 and 28-28.

Later, on his UFC debut, Andre Ewell took home a decision win over former champion Renan Barao. After the pair battled hard and took the fight the distance, two of three judges scored in favour of Ewell, who picked up a split-decision win with scores of 29-28, 28-29 and 29-28.

Next up, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira who had just one win in five years stunned Sam Alvey to turn back the clock for at least one night. The 42-year-old Nogueira connected of his swinging arms to earn the knock out win one minute into the second round.

Earlier, in the preliminary card headliner, Charles Oliveira defeated Christos Giagos via rear naked choke (RNC) to earn a UFC record 11th submission win. Meanwhile, Francisco Trinaldo stopped Evan Dunham, who retired after the bout.

Also on the prelims, there were stoppage wins for Augusto Sakai, Sergio Moraes, Mayra Bueno Silva, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Liby Renata Souza. While, Ryan Spann and Thales Leites earned decision wins.

Check out the final results of UFC Sao Paulo:

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Thiago Santos defeated Eryk Anders by TKO (strikes) - Round 3, 5:00

2. Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira defeated Carlo Pedersoli Jr. by knockout (punches) - Round 1, 0:39

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Antonio Rogerio Nogueira defeated Sam Alvey by knockout (punches) - Round 2, 1:00

4. Bantamweight bout: Andre Ewell defeated Renan Barao by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

5. Women's Strawweight bout: Randa Markos vs. Marina Rodriguez declared a majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Lightweight bout: Charles Oliveira defeated Christos Giagos by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 3:22

2. Lightweight bout: Francisco Trinaldo defeated Evan Dunham by TKO (knee) - Round 2, 4:10

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Ryan Spann defeated Luis Henrique by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

4. Heavyweight bout: Augusto Sakai defeated Chase Sherman by TKO (punches) - Round 3, 4:03

5. Welterweight bout: Sergio Moraes defeated Ben Saunders by submission (arm-triangle choke) - Round 2, 4:42

6. Women's Flyweight bout: Mayra Bueno Silva defeated Gillian Robertson by submission (armbar) - Round 1, 4:55

7. Middleweight bout: Thales Leites defeated Hector Lombard by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

8. Welterweight bout: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos defeated Luigi Vendramini by knockout (flying knee, punches) - Round 2, 1:20

9. Women's Strawweight bout: Liby Renata Souza defeated Alex Chambers by submission (guillotine choke) - Round 1, 1:21