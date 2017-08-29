UFC: McGregor wants Diaz triology on return

Bengaluru, August 29: Conor McGregor wants to complete a triology against Nate Diaz on his return to the UFC following his blockbuster fight defeat to Floyd Mayweather in a boxing bout on Saturday (August 26) in Las Vegas.

McGregor and Diaz have won one each in their earlier battles as Diaz beat McGregor via a submission (RNC) in UFC 196 in March 2016 in the first encounter, while McGregor won the rematch at UFC 202 via a majority decision.

The lightweight and welterweight division of the UFC await McGregor's return for a shot at the championships as the title was last defended in November last year when Eddie Alvarez lost to McGregor via knockout in the second round of the bout to be crowned a double champion for the first time ever in UFC history.

However, according to McGregor's manager Audie Attar, the Irishman has his heart set on a third and deciding bout with Diaz.

"He wants that trilogy (with Diaz)," Attar told MMAjunkie.

A trilogy fight with Diaz would undoubtedly cause a stir given the criticism McGregor has already received for not defending his titles.

Congrats to the champ last nite 50-0 💯💯 https://t.co/uQKeynIKHt — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 28, 2017

Both McGregor and Diaz have touted their trilogy bout to be held at 155 pounds rather than welterweight (170), meaning it could be a title fight, yet dodging an interim champion for a money fight would be enormously controversial for the Irishman and the UFC.

Dana White has also claimed he doesn't want a McGregor-Diaz trilogy, despite a guaranteed gigantic windfall, because of the physical toll taken on his biggest star in their first two fights.

Diaz has not been in action since his rematch defeat against McGregor at UFC 202 in August last year, while his last fight before McGregor was back in December 2015 in a victory over Michael Johnson.