UFC returns to Vancouver with Fight of The Year contender

Plus, former light heavyweight title challenger and No.10 ranked Glover Teixeira goes for his third consecutive win against dangerous finisher and No. 14 Nikita Krylov.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Cowboy vs. Gaethje will air live from Rogers Arena exclusively on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, September 14, with the ESPN+ prelims kicking off at 2 p.m. PT. Doors open at 1 p.m. PT. All UFC live events will also be available in English and Spanish. In India, Sony Pictures Network will air the event live on Sunday, September 15.

A former lightweight title challenger and perennial fan favorite, Cerrone has delivered some of the most spectacular fights in UFC history. Throughout his storied career, he has netted thrilling victories over Al Iaquinta, Edson Barboza, Mike Perry, Matt Brown and Rick Story.

Cerrone now looks to remain undefeated in Canada and continue his ascent up the 155-pound rankings against one of the division's most dangerous competitors.

Known as "The Highlight," Gaethje has proven to be among the most exciting fighters on the UFC roster. In only five appearances, he has taken home six Fight Night bonuses. During his UFC tenure, he has delivered incredible wins over Edson Barboza, Michael Johnson and James Vick.

Gaethje now aims to earn his third consecutive victory over one of MMA's most respected athletes and further stake his claim as a lightweight title threat.

A 17-year MMA veteran, Teixeira has fought the who's who of MMA. Known for his heavy hands and punishing grappling attack, he has picked up impressive victories against former UFC light heavyweight champions Rashad Evans and Quinton "Rampage" Jackson. Currently riding a two-fight win streak, he is now poised to stop yet another surging contender.

An unpredictable and dynamic finisher, Krylov has yet to go to a judges' decision in 32 MMA bouts. Equally dangerous with his striking as he is on the mat, Krylov has delivered highlight-reel finishes against Ovince Saint Preux, Ed Herman, Walt Harris, Francimar Barroso and Fabio Maldonado. He now hopes to use Teixeira as a stepping stone to crack the light heavyweight division's top 10.

Also announced for the event, KO artist and No. 11 ranked middleweight contender Uriah Hall takes on submission ace and No. 13 Antonio Carlos Junior. Plus, No. 13 ranked heavyweight Marcin Tybura faces rising No. 15 Augusto Sakai. No. 14 middleweight contender David Branch hopes to rebound against gritty Andrew Sanchez.

No. 15 light heavyweight contender Misha Cirkunov aims to slow the momentum of undefeated prospect Jim Crute. In a clash on undefeated bantamweights, Canadian Cole Smith takes on Miles Johns. Kyle Prepolec takes on Austin Hubbard in a battle of lightweight prospects.

Heavyweight Todd Duffee returns from a four-year hiatus against Jeff Hughes. Louis Smolka faces Ryan MacDonald in an exciting bantamweight bout.

Here is how UFC Vancouver card looks for now:

• Lightweight bout: Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje

• Light Heavyweight bout: Glover Teixeira vs. Nikita Krylov

• Middleweight bout: David Branch vs. Andrew Sanchez

• Heavyweight bout: Marcin Tybura vs. Augusto Sakai

• Middleweight bout: Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Uriah Hall

• Heavyweight bout: Todd Duffee vs. Jeff Hughes

• Light Heavyweight bout: Misha Cirkunov vs. Jimmy Crute

• Bantamweight bout: Cole Smith vs. Miles Johns

• Bantamweight bout: Louis Smolka vs. Ryan MacDonald

• Lightweight bout: Kyle Prepolec vs. Austin Hubbard

