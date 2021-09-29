UFC Vegas 38: Santos vs. Walker fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

In the main event of the 13-fight card, light heavyweight contenders, No. 5 ranked Thiago Santos and No. 10 ranked Johnny Walker will do battle in a fight that promises to end in a stoppage.

In the co-main event, No. 14 ranked middleweight contender Kevin Holland will aim for another highlight-reel finish when he takes on Kyle Daukaus, who is set for his third bout in the UFC.

Also on the main card, Alex Oliveira meets Niko Price in a welterweight bout guaranteed to deliver action, while No. 13 ranked light heavyweight contender Misha Cirkunov makes his middleweight debut against Krzysztof Jotko.

Plus, No. 3 ranked women's bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd squares off with No. 11 Macy Chiasson as Alexander Hernandez will meet Mike Breeden in a lightweight bout to round off the main card.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Antonina Shevchenko, Shanna Young, Bethe Correia, Karol Rosa, Joe Solecki, Jared Gordon, Jamie Mullarkey, Devonte Smith, Douglas Silva de Andrade, Alejandro Perez and Johnny Eduardo among others in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 38:

This battle between Brazilian LHWs promises to bring the fireworks 🇧🇷



Date, Venue, Timings and Telecast Information When and where is UFC Vegas 38 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (October 2) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will start on September 4 and go into the early hours of Sunday (October 3). What time does UFC Vegas 38 start? The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, October 2) | 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, October 3). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM PM ET / 1 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, October 2) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, October 3). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 38? The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will be available on ESPN+.



UFC Vegas 38 Fight Card Main Card 1. Light Heavyweight bout: Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker 2. Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus 3. Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs. Niko Price 4. Middleweight bout: Misha Cirkunov vs. Krzysztof Jotko 5. Women's Bantamweight bout: Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson 6. Lightweight bout: Alexander Hernandez vs. Mike Breeden Preliminary Card 1. Lightweight bout: Joe Solecki vs. Jared Gordon 2. Women's Flyweight bout: Antonina Shevchenko vs. Casey O'Neill 3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Bethe Correia vs. Karol Rosa 4. Lightweight bout: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Devonte Smith 5. Featherweight bout: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Gaetano Pirrello 6. Bantamweight bout: Alejandro Perez vs. Johnny Eduardo 7. Women's Bantamweight bout: Shanna Young vs. Stephanie Egger



Main Event: Santos vs. Walker Talking Points • Former light heavyweight title challenger Santos has his sights set on turning heads with another vintage finish. ◦ Among the 205-pound division's most devastating strikers ◦ Holds KO wins over Anthony Smith, Jimi Manuwa and current light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz ◦ Fourth Most Knockouts in UFC History ◦ Fifth Most Knockdowns Among Active UFC Fighters • Johnny Walker goes for the biggest win of his career and aims to add a former title challenger to his resume. ◦ A contract winner on Dana White's Contender Series: Brazil ◦ Has spectacular KO victories against Ryan Spann, Misha Cirkunov and Khalil Rountree Jr ◦ Shortest Average UFC Fight Time Among Active Fighters ◦ Knockouts by Four Techniques ◦ Third Highest Knockdown Rate in Light Heavyweight History



Co-main Event: Holland vs. Daukas Talking Points • Kevin Holland aims to remind the middleweight division that he's more dangerous than ever. ◦ No. 14 UFC middleweight ◦ 11 wins by KO, six via submission ◦ Tied for most UFC wins in a calendar year with five in 2020 ◦ Holds wins over Jacare Souza, Joaquin Buckley and Anthony Hernandez • Kyle Daukaus is gunning for the biggest win of his career to crack the middleweight top 15. ◦ UFC middleweight ◦ Eight wins by submission ◦ Three first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Dustin Stoltzfus, Jonavin Webb and Michael Lombardo