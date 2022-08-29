Ultimate Kho Kho: Chennai Quick Guns secure playoffs berth; Mumbai Khiladis crash out

Chennai Quick Guns became the third team to secure playoffs berth and also helped Telugu Yoddhas progress into the knockouts. Odisha Juggernauts and Gujarat Giants are the other two teams, who have already entered the playoffs.

Amit Patil-led Chennai Quick Guns also ended Mumbai Khiladis' hopes of Last-4 place with a 58-42 victory.

Ultimate Kho Kho's top attacker and defender, Kashyap defended for six minutes and 37 seconds and also scored 11 points in the attack while he was supported by Narsayya who added 14 points for the winning team with his five dismissals, four of those coming on breathtaking dives.

Coming from a strong win in their last game, Chennai Quick Guns looked confident and aggressive throughout the game as they registered.

Having taken a comfortable 12-point lead at the mid break, Amit Patil-led Chennai Quick Guns kept things under control and made the opposition work hard for every point. They had already taken a massive lead by 30 points as the final turn became just mere formality with scores at 54-24.

Though Mumbai Khiladis quickly added 14 points to their tally but skipper Amit Patil and in-form Ramji Kashyap ensured a playoffs berth for their team with a comfortable win. Patil stayed unbeaten for 3.21 minutes while Kashyap got out just seven seconds before the end. For Mumbai Khiladis, Gajanan Shengal scored 11 points.

Earlier, in a do-or-die tie, Mumbai Khiladis opted for defence as Abhishek Pathrode challenged Chennai Quick Guns' attack for 2.37 minutes, securing two bonus points, before P Narsayya ended his stay with a brilliant skydive. A strong attack put Chennai Quick Guns 26-2 ahead in the game after the first seven minutes.

Kashyap once again displayed a tremendous skillset to keep the opposition side at bay for three minutes and 23 seconds despite the powerplay wherein two wazirs were activated. Due to his four bonus points and Pritam Chougule (2.41minutes) and Mahesh Shinde's (2.51min) adding two points in the first batch, Chennai Quick Guns ended the first innings at 32-20 lead, allowing only 18 points to Mumbai Khiladis.

Playoffs will begin on September 2 with eliminator and qualifier 1 while the qualifier 2 will take place next day. Final will be played on September 4. Later tonight, Telugu Yoddhas will lock horns with Gujarat Giants. Ultimate Kho Kho-India's first-ever franchise-based Kho-Kho league-is promoted by Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Khiladis will face a challenge from Odisha Juggernauts, who are on a six-match unbeaten run. Chennai Quick Guns will take on Rajasthan in the second encounter of the day.

Watch live action on TV: SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi & Marathi), SONY TEN 4 (Telugu & Tamil) and SonyLIV