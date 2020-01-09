English
UTT 65th National School Games Table Tennis Championships: Havish Asrani, Pritha Vartikar clinch U-14 titles

By
Maharashtra Girls win the U14 UTT 65th Nationals School Games title

Vadodara, January 9: CISCE's Havish Asrani and Maharashtra's Pritha Vartikar registered contrasting victories to clinch U-14 boys and girls singles titles respectively at the UTT 65th National School Games Table Tennis Championships, under the aegis of School Games Federation of India (SGFI) at Sama Indoor Sports Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday (January 9).

While India No. 6 Havish claimed an easy 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 straight sets win over Maharashtra's Kushal Chopda, India No. 2 Pritha had to put fight during her gritty 9-11, 8-11, 11-6, 16-14, 15-13 five-set win over state teammate Sayali Wani.

Meanwhile, in the U-14 girls' team championship, Maharashtra team, comprising of Taneesha Kotecha, PrithaVartikar and Arya Songadkar, emerged champions after registering a dominating 3-0 win against Delhi in the final. West Bengal beat Delhi 3-0 to win the boys' team title.

The competition, which is jointly organised by UTTand Table Tennis Association of Baroda (TTAB), is supported by the Sports Authority of Gujarat (SAG), Gujarat State Table Tennis Association (GSTTA) and Vadodara Mahanagar Seva Sadan (VMSS). The Championships is also sponsored by IOCL, ONGC, GAIL and GACL.

Source: Media Release

Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 19:57 [IST]
