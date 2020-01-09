UTT 65th National School Games Table Tennis Championships: Havish Asrani, Pritha Vartikar clinch U-14 titles

While India No. 6 Havish claimed an easy 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 straight sets win over Maharashtra's Kushal Chopda, India No. 2 Pritha had to put fight during her gritty 9-11, 8-11, 11-6, 16-14, 15-13 five-set win over state teammate Sayali Wani.

Meanwhile, in the U-14 girls' team championship, Maharashtra team, comprising of Taneesha Kotecha, PrithaVartikar and Arya Songadkar, emerged champions after registering a dominating 3-0 win against Delhi in the final. West Bengal beat Delhi 3-0 to win the boys' team title.

The competition, which is jointly organised by UTTand Table Tennis Association of Baroda (TTAB), is supported by the Sports Authority of Gujarat (SAG), Gujarat State Table Tennis Association (GSTTA) and Vadodara Mahanagar Seva Sadan (VMSS). The Championships is also sponsored by IOCL, ONGC, GAIL and GACL.

Source: Media Release