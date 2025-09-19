Vasundhara Nangare’s Journey: From a Small Maharashtra Town and YouTube Lessons to Indian Squash National Podiums

India vs Oman Toss Result, Asia Cup 2025: India win the Toss and Bat First, Make Two Changes

By Avinash Sharma Published: Friday, September 19, 2025

Kalamb, a small town in Maharashtra, is hardly the place one would associate with squash - a sport that demands high-quality courts, professional coaching, and infrastructure. Yet, from this unlikely backdrop has emerged Vasundhara Nangare, a 14-year-old prodigy who is rewriting the narrative of Indian squash.

Despite growing up with no squash courts, no professional coaches, and no training facilities, Vasundhara taught herself the sport by watching YouTube videos, practicing against walls, and innovating with makeshift setups in her neighborhood. Her passion, discipline, and resilience have now propelled her into India's U-15 national squad, making her one of the brightest young talents to watch.

A Spark Lit by Online Videos

"I didn't even know much about squash until I saw some matches online. The speed, the intensity-it just drew me in," Vasundhara recalls in an interaction with myKhel. "Even without a court in Kalamb, I knew this was the sport I wanted to pursue."

Armed with little more than determination and a smartphone, she studied professional players' movements on YouTube, copying their techniques wherever she found space-a wall in her neighborhood, or a clear patch of ground. "I thought, if they could do it with their facilities, I must give it a shot with what I have."

Rising Against the Odds

Her breakthrough came when she began competing at state and national championships. At the Maharashtra State Open Squash Championship (Bombay Gymkhana) in 2025, Vasundhara stunned audiences by defeating Devashree Arora in the U-17 semi-final. Earlier, she finished third at the Under-15 Asian Junior Trials, booking her place in the national squad.

She has also impressed at the Poona Club Squash Open and even tested her mettle at the PSA Challenger Tour in Pune (2024). Her steady climb from a small town to the national stage highlights her extraordinary perseverance.

The Mentor Who Believed

While self-learning laid the foundation, Vasundhara's journey took a transformative turn when she met Abhinav Sinha, former National Champion and Founder of SportsSkill & Chance2Sports.

"The first time I saw her, she shocked me with her instinct and athleticism," Sinha tells myKhel. "She had learned from YouTube - who does that? That rare self-driven passion convinced me she could be exceptional."

Since then, Sinha has mentored her largely through online training sessions, supplemented by monthly trips to Mumbai for hands-on coaching. He designed drills that could be executed against a wall, corrected her techniques via video clips, and instilled discipline and mental toughness.

For Vasundhara, the guidance has been transformative. "When I came to Abhinav sir, I was just a naive beginner. He gave me structure, corrected techniques, and taught me consistency. Every session with him adds to my belief in my abilities."

Building Strength, On and Off the Court

Among the lessons that shaped her performances, Vasundhara highlights consistency as the most important: never missing training, no matter the circumstances. On the court, she has learned to control rallies, use space smartly, and maintain composure. Off it, she has gained self-belief and the courage to dream big.

"Before every big match, I remind myself where I come from-Kalamb, a town with no squash facilities. That itself gives me confidence," she says.

Vasundhara's rise is not just her story-it is a message to thousands of young athletes in small towns. "I would say: don't let your background dictate how far you can go. Facilities and resources help, but passion and persistence count more. Make that meagre land where you're standing your starting point and keep working hard. Opportunities will come. If I could start from a small town with no squash courts, then anyone can dream," she says.

Sinha agrees: "Her journey proves India has untapped grassroots talent everywhere. With mentorship, structured grassroots programs, and technology bridging the gap, we can discover many more like Vasundhara."

The Shared Dream Ahead

Both coach and player now look toward the future with a shared vision-seeing Vasundhara represent India at the World Championships, Asian Games, and possibly the Olympics.

"My dream is to improve my ranking, win for India, and prove that small-town athletes can achieve big things," Vasundhara says.

Sinha echoes her ambition: "For me, Vasundhara's journey reaffirms why I founded Chance2Sports-to create opportunities where none exist. I believe she will inspire a new generation of Indian squash players."