Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2025: Comprehensive Arrangements For Over 40,500 Participants

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2025 is set to welcome over 40,500 participants, marking a significant milestone in the event's history. This year's race will take place on Sunday (October 12), starting from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The event highlights India's growing enthusiasm for running and reinforces Delhi's reputation as a major sporting hub.

Procam International, the organisers of this World Athletics Gold Label Race, have meticulously planned the arrangements for the marathon. During a media briefing at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, they detailed the race route and extensive medical facilities available for participants. The event promises to be memorable with comprehensive support systems in place.

Participants will benefit from free metro travel on race day, courtesy of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Metro services will commence at 3:15 a.m. on several lines to accommodate runners. Additionally, Metro Hospital will provide extensive medical support with 400 staff members and multiple medical stations along the route.

The marathon features various categories including Half Marathon, Open 10K, Great Delhi Run, Senior Citizens Run, and Champions with Disability. Each category has specific start times and locations to ensure smooth operations throughout the day.

Hydration is crucial for runners, and Bisleri will supply water at 13 stations along the course. FAST&UP will offer energy drinks at six stations to boost performance. Additional refreshment options include RedBull and Snickers stations managed by local run clubs.

To combat heat during the race, mist zones and water spraying stations are strategically placed along the route. These facilities aim to keep participants cool and comfortable as they strive to achieve their personal bests.

Sustainability Initiatives

The marathon is committed to sustainability with initiatives like zero waste to landfill and efficient waste management practices. Over 100 NDMC workers will manage waste collection and segregation on race day. The event collaborates with Hasiru Dala Innovations and Chintan Environment Research Group for eco-friendly practices.

Efforts include reducing plastic usage by distributing bibs without plastic covers and using paper bags for event kits. Participants are encouraged to bring refillable bottles to minimise waste further.

Community Engagement

A used-shoe collection drive will be held at the Expo, while surplus food from race day will be distributed to underprivileged communities through partnerships with local organisations like Dream Foundation.

The marathon also features motivation cheer zones with music and cheering along the route to energise participants. These zones are designed to inspire runners as they navigate through their respective courses.

Live Broadcast

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon will be broadcast live on Sony Sports channels starting from 6:15 a.m., allowing viewers nationwide to witness this grand sporting event unfold in real-time.

"The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is known for its strong support from state authorities," said Mr. Vivek Singh of Procam International. "This year marks our 20th edition with backing from the Government of NCT of Delhi." Dr. Sonia Lal Gupta added that extensive medical personnel would ensure participant safety throughout the event.

"We are proud of our zero-waste initiative," stated Dr. Ankita Rai from NDMC. "Our goal is to maintain a carbon-negative footprint again this year." With these efforts in place, the marathon aims not only for athletic excellence but also environmental responsibility.