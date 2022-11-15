Vishwanath kickstarts India’s campaign in style at Youth World Boxing Championships 2022

Later on Tuesday, two more Indians, Vanshaj (63.5kg) and Deepak (75kg), will be seen in action. While Vanshaj will take on Uzbekistan's Boltaev Shavkatjon, Deepak will square off against Useid Nika of Albania.

Indian boxers produced a historic show in the last edition of the prestigious event when they clinched 11 medals, including eight gold. This year's 25-member contingent consists of 13 men and 12 women pugilists.

Reigning Asian champions Vishwanath, Vanshaj, Tamanna and Muskan will spearhead India's challenge at the on-going championships which will witness participation of world's top boxing nations. The tournament will go on till November 26.

Most of the boxers in the men's category will start in the Round-of-32 while Mohit (86kg) and Rhythm (+92kg) will kickstart their campaigns in the pre-quarterfinals.

In the women's category, on the other hand, Muskan (75kg) and Kirti (+81kg) will open their campaigns directly in the quarter-finals whereas others will begin their challenge in the Round-of-16 with only Preeti Dahiya (57kg) starting in the Round-of-32.