Vishwanath kickstarts India’s campaign in style at Youth World Boxing Championships 2022

New
Delhi,
Nov.
15:
The
reigning
Asian
youth
champion
Vishwanath
Suresh
opened
India's
campaign
on
a
winning
note
at
the
IBA
Youth
Men's
and
Women's
World
Boxing
Championships
2022
after
clinching
a
thrilling
opening-round
match
against
Ireland's
Patsy
Joyce
Thady
by
a
split
3-2
decision
in
La
Nucia,
Spain
on
Tuesday.
The 17-year-old Chennai boxer shifted gears impressively in the deciding three minutes after the intensely fought first two rounds of men's 48kg bout which saw equal resistance from both ends. Vishwanath was among the seven Indians to secure gold medals at the ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships, held in Jordan earlier this year.
Later on Tuesday, two more Indians, Vanshaj (63.5kg) and Deepak (75kg), will be seen in action. While Vanshaj will take on Uzbekistan's Boltaev Shavkatjon, Deepak will square off against Useid Nika of Albania.
Indian boxers produced a historic show in the last edition of the prestigious event when they clinched 11 medals, including eight gold. This year's 25-member contingent consists of 13 men and 12 women pugilists.
Reigning Asian champions Vishwanath, Vanshaj, Tamanna and Muskan will spearhead India's challenge at the on-going championships which will witness participation of world's top boxing nations. The tournament will go on till November 26.
Most of the boxers in the men's category will start in the Round-of-32 while Mohit (86kg) and Rhythm (+92kg) will kickstart their campaigns in the pre-quarterfinals.
In the women's category, on the other hand, Muskan (75kg) and Kirti (+81kg) will open their campaigns directly in the quarter-finals whereas others will begin their challenge in the Round-of-16 with only Preeti Dahiya (57kg) starting in the Round-of-32.
