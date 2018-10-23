English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins nearing NBA return

By
Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins
Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins

Los Angeles, October 23: Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins is making "good progress" as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon.

Cousins – a four-time NBA All-Star who joined the Warriors in free agency – suffered the injury in late January and missed the remainder of the 2017-18 season.

On Monday (October 22), the Warriors provided a positive update on the 28-year-old as he waits to make his Golden State debut.

"DeMarcus continues to make good progress with his rehabilitation program," Golden State's statement read.

"After spending the last few weeks doing various individual on-court activities and drills, he will, in the near future, be integrated into controlled aspects of team practices, although not scrimmages at this point.

"Additionally, he will continue with his off-court strength and conditioning."

Cousins averaged 25.2 points and 12.9 rebounds in 48 games for the New Orleans Pelicans before signing a one-year, $5.3million deal with Golden State in the offseason.

He told reporters in late September his "drive has only increased" since he last suited up for a game.

"I think you guys will see a new DeMarcus on the floor," Cousins said. "I can't wait to get to that point just to show all the work I have put in, into this injury. I think you'll see it when the product is on the floor."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: RSO 0 - 0 GIR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 23, 2018, 7:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 23, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue