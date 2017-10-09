Mickelson can't help but joke about driving woes

California, October 9: When things aren't going your way, it always helps to retain a sense of humour.

Phil Mickelson hasn't won an event since claiming his fifth major at the 2013 Open Championship but he appeared to be heading in the right direction after taking a share of third at the Safeway Open on Sunday.

However, the same couldn't be said for his driving in Napa - Mickelson hit just 15 of 56 fairways at the competition which tied for a lowly 74th in the field.

After finding the short grass for just the third time during his final round with his tee shot on the 16th, he let out a joke at his own expense.

Turning to the crowd after watching his drive, Mickelson quipped: "Let's take a moment to admire the fact I just hit a fairway!"

A sense of humor always helps. pic.twitter.com/3ZCbrIvNo6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 9, 2017

Despite his light-hearted comment, the veteran may rue the fact that a slight improvement in accuracy off the tee could have helped close the three-shot gap to winner Brendan Steele.

