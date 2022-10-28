Woman coach found hanging at PT Usha School of Athletics

The deceased was identified as P Jayanthi, a 27-year-old hailing from neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Jayanthi had joined Usha School of Athletics, the brainchild of sprint legend PT Usha, one and half years ago and was imparting training to students in the field events.

A police official told PTI news agency that as per the complaint they received, she was found hanging in the room in the hostel room at the sports academy early morning.

"Inquest procedures are progressing and the other details can be available only after a post-mortem and further proceedings," he added.

As per an IANS news agency report, Jayanthi had been a popular personality among her wards.

The local police have begun a probe and is yet to recover any suicide note to ascertain the cause of Jayanthi's death.

More to follow...