World Athletics Championships 2022: Sydney McLaughlin breaks her own world record in 400M hurdles again

McLaughlin's incredible performance sliced more than half a second of her own world record set at the same venue during the US trials last month.

It is the third world record that the 22-year-old has set at the Hayward Field Track in Eugene,

Her first came at the 2021 US Olympic Trials, when she clocked 51.90 to improve on the 52.16 global mark that Dalilah Muhammad had set when winning the 2019 World Athletics Championships title in Doha ahead of her compatriot.

Just over a month later, McLaughlin ran 51.46 to win the Olympic title in Tokyo, and she broke the record for a third time at this year's US Championships in Eugene on 25 June, clocking 51.41.

On Friday (July 22) night at Hayward Field Track, it was another epic race in front of a passionate home crow.

The champion raised the bar yet again.

Behind her, Netherlands' Olympic bronze medallist Femke Bol secured silver in 52.27, while USA's former world record-holder Dalilah clocked 53.13 for bronze.

"Honestly I just wanted to go for it," McLaughlin said afterwards.

"The last 100 really hurt, but I'm grateful to have this crowd. Go Team USA!"

Femke and Dalilah would have had realistic hopes of challenging McLaughlin for gold before the race.

But McLaughlin was in a league of her own almost from the gun, surging clear of Dalilah with a blistering opening 200M and coming off the final bend several meters clear of her rivals.

Any fears that McLaughlin had gone out too hard over the opening 300 was wiped out down the home stretch as she kicked for home with a vengeance, powering through the line to complete one of the greatest performances in track and field history.

Her astonishing winning time was faster than the seventh and eighth placed times in the women's flat 400M final raced earlier in the evening.

McLaughlin sat crouched on the track after her win, seemingly in disbelief at the scale of her own achievement.

After eight days of high-octane action, this is the first world record set at the World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022, which concludes on July 24.