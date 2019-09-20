World Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal creates history by entering finals; Manish Kaushik settles for bronze

With this achievement, Panghal, who is an Asian Games 2018 gold medallist, became the first Indian male pugilist to enter the final of the World Championships and confirming at least a silver medal for himself. He will face Rio Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov on Saturday (September 21).

Speaking with the media persons after his bout, an elated Amit said, "It feels amazing to have entered the finals. I have performed beyond expectations and would like to thank the Indian fans for their support and encouragement. I will try my level best to win a gold medal for my country."

Meanwhile, Manish Kaushik loses 0-5 to reigning World champion Andy Cruz Gomez in the semi-final bout and settled for a bronze medal in Men's 63 kg category.

Kaushik expressed his disappointment after his defeat in the semi-finals but felt the experience from here will hold him in good stead.

Kaushik, who was playing in his first World Championships, said, "I tried my best and there was no lack of effort on my part but couldn't win it. There were definitely some errors on my part and I would work hard them and improve. My next target is Asia-Oceania where I'll try winning a gold medal there and qualify for the Tokyo Olympics."

Talking about his bronze medal in the tournament, Kaushik said, "I feel happy to have won a bronze medal in my first-ever appearance in the World Championships. I played five bouts in the world championship and it was a great learning curve for me. The experience here will definitely help me do well in the future," he signed off.

India had never won more than one bronze medal in a single edition of the world championship. Vijender Singh (2009), Vikas Krishan (2011), Shiva Thapa (2015) and Gaurav Bidhuri (2017). All of them have won bronze for India.