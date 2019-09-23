World championship medallists Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik exempted from Senior Boxing Nationals

AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships: Historic day for India as Panghal clinches maiden silver in men's world c'ships

Panghal (52kg) became the first Indian male boxer to claim a silver medal at the World Championships, while Kaushik (63kg) returned with a bronze at the event which concluded in Ekaterinburg, Russia on Saturday.

"We are not playing Nationals," Panghal told PTI during an interaction after returning from the World Championship on Monday. "The team that went for the World Championships is not playing at the Nationals. Since, it was a high level tournament, so we have been given rest," he added.

Confirming this, High-Performance Director Santiago Nieva said all but one boxer returning from the world championship will be allowed to skip the Nationals. "Ashish Kumar (75kg) is the only boxer to play at the Nationals. No other boxer from the World Championship team will play at the Nationals," he said.

Asian Championships silver medallist Ashish had lost to China's Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan in a split 2-3 verdict in the second round at the tournament.

An eight-member squad led by Panghal represented India at the World Championships. Duryodhan Singh Negi (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Brijesh Yadav (81kg), Sanjeet (91kg), and Satish Kumar (+91kg) were also part of the team which competed at the event.