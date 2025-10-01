More sports World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Switzerland's Catherine Debrunner Completes Hat-Trick of Golds By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 21:46 [IST]

New Delhi, Oct 1: Switzerland's Catherine Debrunner underlined her dominance at the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships by clinching her third gold medal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Having already secured the women's 5000m T54 and 800m T53 titles, Debrunner added the 1500m T54 crown in style, setting a new Championships Record of 3:16.81 on Wednesday morning.

China's Zhou Zhaoqian, the defending champion, once again had to settle for silver, finishing in 3:17.41, while Great Britain's Melaine Woods took bronze in 3:19.75. Zhou, who also finished behind Debrunner in the 800m, will now aim to challenge the Swiss star in the upcoming sprint events. However, Debrunner-who claimed four gold medals at the Paris 2024 Paralympics-is chasing history with her sights set on surpassing that tally.

Sviridov edges Guenichi in dramatic Shot Put F36

The men's Shot Put F36 final delivered high drama as Vladimir Sviridov (Neutral Para Athlete) produced a clutch throw of 17.01m on his final attempt to snatch gold. Defending champion Yassine Guenichi (Tunisia) had taken the lead with a 16.93m effort in the last round, but Sviridov responded with a Championships Record, bettering Guenichi's own 2023 mark of 16.83m.

An emotional Sviridov celebrated after a long wait for confirmation, while Guenichi-despite suffering yet another defeat to his long-time rival-graciously congratulated him. Guenichi had beaten the Russian-born thrower in the 2023 and 2024 Worlds, but Sviridov reaffirmed his grip on global titles, having previously triumphed at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Other Results of the Day

Men's Long Jump T13: Ivan Jose Cano Blanco (Spain) - 7.11m; Ryota Fukunaga (Japan) - 7.04m; Vergard Dragsud Sverd (Norway) - 6.88m.

Women's 100m T37: Wen Xiaoyan (China) - 12.93s; Taylor Swanson (USA) - 13.27s; Viktoriia Slanova (Neutral Para Athlete) - 13.79s.

Women's Discus Throw F11: Xie Enhui (China) - 39.51m; Assunta Legnante (Italy) - 37.90m; Oksana Debrovolskaja (Lithuania) - 37.24m.

Women's Javelin Throw F54: Elham Salehi (Iran) - 17.06m; Alondra Salazar (Mexico) - 16.83m; Rebeca Citlaly Cortes (Mexico) - 15.48m.

Women's Javelin Throw F56: Diana Krumina (Latvia) - 26.18m; Raissa Rocha Machado (Brazil) - 23.90m (CR); Zeinab Moradi Rashnou (Iran) - 22.06m. India's Suchitra Parida finished sixth with 18.29m.

With Debrunner unstoppable on the track and Sviridov's dramatic finale in the throws, Day 5 of the Championships brought both dominance and high drama, further fueling the excitement in New Delhi.