More sports World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Two more World Records in New Delhi; Heartbreak for India's Haney By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 14:46 [IST]

New Delhi, October 2: The IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships continued to witness stunning performances as two more World Records were set at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday (October 2).

Iran's Saeid Afrooz in the men's Javelin Throw F34 and Algeria's Safia Djelal in the women's Shot Put F57 etched their names into history with gold medal-winning efforts.

Afrooz extended his own World Record with a throw of 41.52m, bettering the 41.16m he had set in Kobe 2024. Meanwhile, Djelal improved her own global mark with a throw of 11.67m, surpassing the 11.62m she registered last year. These performances took the tally of World Records to 21 at the Championships, alongside 65 new Championships Records.

For India, however, it was a night of heartbreak. Haney, a 19-year-old discus thrower from Rohtak, came agonizingly close to a medal in the men's Discus Throw F37 final. Leading with 51.22m after the opening round, he was dramatically pushed out of the podium in the last round when Japan's Yamato Shimbo hurled a personal best of 54.50m to clinch silver. Mexico's Luis Carlos Lopez won gold with a new Championships Record of 56.59m, while Ukraine's Mykola Zhabnyak settled for bronze at 52.79m. Haney finished fourth.

Elsewhere, China's Jin Hua gave his nation hope with a Championships Record victory in the 1500m T54 final, but Brazil dashed those ambitions by winning two golds in the 400m finals to stay at the top of the medal tally. Bartolomeu da Silva (men's 400m T37, 50.13s) and Maria C A da Silva (women's 400m T47, 56.17s) extended Brazil's lead with record-breaking runs.

At the end of the day, Brazil leads the medal standings with 10 golds, followed by China (8 golds), Poland (7 golds), and India (4 golds, 4 silvers, 1 bronze).

Results on October 2 After Morning Session

Event Gold Silver Bronze Notes Men's 400m T37 Bartolomeu da Silva (Brazil) - 50.13s Anton Feoktisov (NPA) - 50.64s Yeferzon Suarez C (Colombia) - 51.19s New Championships Record Men's 1500m T54 Jin Hua (China) - 2:50.46 Luo Xingchuan (China) - 2:51.28 Nathan Maguire (Great Britain) - 2:51.51 New Championships Record Men's Long Jump T38 Bartosz Sienkiewicz (Poland) - 6.74m Juan S Gomez Coa (Colombia) - 6.55m Zhong Huanghao (China) - 6.53m Men's Discus Throw F37 Luis Carlos Lopez (Mexico) - 56.59m Yamato Shimbo (Japan) - 54.50m Mykola Zhabnyak (Ukraine) - 52.79m New Championships Record; Haney (India) - 4th (51.22m) Men's Javelin Throw F34 Saeid Afrooz (Iran) - 41.52m Diego Meneses Medina (Colombia) - 39.19m Mauricio Valencia (Colombia) - 37.94m New World Record Women's 400m T47 Maria C A da Silva (Brazil) - 56.17s Anastasia Soloveva (NPA) - 57.63s Julie Ross (Germany) - 57.78s Women's Shot Put F46 Karomat Ononova (Uzbekistan) - 13.07m Holly Robinson (New Zealand) - 12.86m Katie Pegg (Canada) - 12.76m Amisha Rawat (India) - 9th (10.11m) Women's Shot Put F57 Safia Djelal (Algeria) - 11.67m Nassima Saifi (Algeria) - 10.45m Tian Yuxin (China) - 10.35m New World Record; Sharmila (India) - 5th (10.03m)