Wrestler Sangram Singh set to host a new TV show on country's top athletes

The show will go on air from May 11 onwards on DD Sports at 9 PM. In this show, these champion sportspersons, who have brought laurels to the nation, will be narrating their journey to the top.

Talking to mykhel.com about his new assignment and how he felt interviewing such athletes Sangram said, "I was myself inspired while doing this show as I got a chance to meet several legendary athletes in person and interview them. They had so much to tell about their hardships, their struggles and how hard they worked to reach where they are.

"While interviewing them, I got to know them a bit more personal. They narrated their life experiences and how they overcame all the odds to be what they are today.

"It was truly inspiring to hear from the likes of Sunil Chhetri, Deepa Karmakar, Devendra Jhajharia, Sakshi Malik and various other champion sportspersons of our nation whose stories aren't still untold. So, we have brought a show which will be aired by the national broadcaster where people of our country will get to know more about our athletes and get inspired.

Hello Friends watch Inspiring Journey of our Champions, how they reach on Top. What they did in tuff time, a life Changing Show for everyone specially Aspiring youth. So don't miss starting from 11th May at 9pm on DD Sports

Sangram, who is also a motivational speaker, believes watching these great sportspersons practice, their work ethics, dedication towards sports and listening to their inspiring life stories, more and more youths will be encouraged to take up sports as a profession.

For those who are fed up with the same old soap-operas, this show will cater something unique to them. It will be a show that every member of the family could sit and watch together.

More importantly, the viewers can take a lesson from these personalities, shown in this show, into their day to day life because sports is not just a mode of entertainment, it also gives us important life lessons.

"I am sure my association with 'Hausalon Ki Udan' will give wings to millions of youngsters who want to achieve something," he signed off.