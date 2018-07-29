English

Wrestling: Bajrang bags gold in Yasar Dogu International; Sakshi Malik disappoints

Posted By: PTI
Bajrang Punia
Bajrang Punia

New Delhi, July 29: Bajrang Punia won his second consecutive international gold while Sandeep Tomar had to be content with a silver medal at the Yasar Dogu International as Indian wrestlers returned with 10 medals, including seven by women, from the ranking event in Istanbul, Turkey.

In the women's competition, Pinki was the lone gold medallist in the 55kg category with her 6-3 win over Ukraine's Olga Shnaider in the final but Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik endured a disappointing result as she failed to reach the medal round in the 62kg category.

Overall, Indian women grapplers outperformed the men's by winning seven medals. CWG champion Bajrang, who won a gold at the Tbilisi Grand Prix in Gerogia early this month, did not have to break a sweat as his gold medal opponent Andriy Kvyatkovskyy from Ukraine withdrew from the 70kg final due to an injury.

In the 61kg final, Sandeep, who was the last Indian to grab a place in Indian men's Asian Games squad, lost 2-8 to Iran's Mohammadbagher Yakhkeshi. Vicky had won a bronze in the 57kg on Saturday.

All other Indian men's wrestlers -- Amit (65kg), Jitendra (74kg), Pawan (86kg), Deepak (92kg), Jashkawar Singh (97 and 125kg) failed to reach the medal rounds.

On Sunday, two gold medals were at stake in the women's 53kg and 57kg categories but Seema and CWG silver medallist Pooja Dhanda lost their final bouts. Seema was outplayed 2-10 by Ukraine's Khrystyna Bereza while Pooja was outclassed 0-11 by another Ukrainian Irnya Khariv.

In the 62kg, Sarita grabbed a bronze with a commanding 10-0 win over Turkey's Cansu Aksoy. In the same category Sakshi also competed but she won only her qualification round before suffering a defeat by fall against Elmira Gambarova in the quarterfinals. It was Sakshi's first competition since winning a bronze at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games this year.

In the three-player 72kg category, Rajni finished second after losing the final 3-4 to local girl Beste Aitug. Sangeeta Phogat (59kg) and Geeta (65kg) won bronze medals in their respective categories. Both Pooja and Pinki are in India's women's Asian Games squad along with Sakshi and Kiran, who also failed to reach the medal round in the 76kg category.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 29, 2018, 19:38 [IST]
