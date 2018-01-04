Wrestling: Parveen Rana vows to avenge loss against Sushil Kumar, aims to qualify for Asian Games

New Delhi, Jan 4: Wrestler Parveen Rana came into the limelight just a couple of days back during the trial for Commonwealth Games in New Delhi organised by Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

After being defeated by two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and failing to qualify for the Commonwealth Games, Rana complained he was assaulted by Sushil's supporters.

Rana, the gold medal winner in his 74 kg weight category in the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship in 2013, also lodged a police complaint against the senior wrestler and his supporters for brutally beating up his elder brother.

Rana has an interesting life story. During his bout in Incheon Asian Games in 2014, he suffered a severe injury. He had almost broken two bones just under his neck and it forced him to undergo a surgery and was confined to bed for intensive rest for almost one year.

The 25-year-old wrestler used to fear about his injury when he returned to the mat after a gap of almost a year.

While speaking over the phone from New Delhi, Rana said, “Yogeswar Dutt was the only man who stood by my side. He used to encourage me by saying that he also had undergone surgeries for a couple of times in his knee and still he was able to make a comeback and win medals with his determination. He always believed I would be able to return to the mat.”

Rana added further, “I had written on my wall that the strength we need on the mat during our fight is originated not only from physical training but also from the struggles in life! Those lines used to inspire me.

"Still today when I train the struggle in my life helps me gain energy. When I was on the bed, I used to watch the bouts of world's top wrestlers on the television. That way I would prepare myself mentally as to how I would adopt new style when I'll resume training.”

Parveen trains at Satyaban Pahelwan's akhara in Rohtak. Sakshi Malik also practices in the same akhara.

He had recently made a statement that he would beat Sushil whenever they will meet next. But that is not the only aim of this wrestler. Rather, he dreams of getting into the Indian squad for the Asian Games and win a medal for the country. He has only three months left as the trials for Asian games will be held in April.