Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: FIA World Rally-Raid Championship shifts up a gear

Al Attiyah leads
Al Attiyah will look to increase his early lead in the World Rally-Raid Championship when he races his by now famous Toyota Hilux T1+ in the UAE alongside his French co-driver Matthieu Baumel.
"Abu Dhabi is always a tough race, but we've historically done well there," said Al Attiyah, who won his fourth Dakar in the Saudi Arabian deserts and dunes in January.
Loeb challenge
Just a single point behind Al Attiyah in the championship standings after the Dakar is Loeb. The Frenchman is out to get them better of his off-road rivals when he gets back behind the wheel of his BRX Hunter with his Belgian co-driver Fabian Lurquin.
"The car was good in the Dakar dunes and with the Desert Challenge almost entirely run over similar terrain, I think we should be fighting for a win," said Loeb.
BRX Hunter
The nine-time WRC champion's BRX Prodrove Hunter is a product of the partnership between Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company Mumtalakat, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain and Prodrive, the British motorsport and engineering group.
"I'm so excited to be driving it. Now we concentrate fully on the Desert Challenge, and we're going to do everything we need to do to give ourselves the best chance of winning the rally," Loeb added.
Monsieur Dakar
Chasing an eighth win at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge is the Monsieur Dakar himself -- Stephane Peterhansel. The Audi RS Q e-tron driver enjoyed steady progress with his new machine at the last Dakar and got to celebrate a stage win in the second week. Now the Frenchman is targeting even better results in 2022 with his compatriot co-driver Edouard Boulanger.
"We had a trouble-free second Dakar week in which we were able to set some nice highlights. Now in Abu Dhabi we want to try and clinch our first podium result," said Peterhansel.