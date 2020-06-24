Bubba Wallace not the target of a hate crime, says FBI

Drivers and crews rallied around Wallace – the only full-time black driver in NASCAR – after a noose was found in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway.

The FBI investigated the matter and found a garage door pull rope had been fashioned like a noose and Wallace had not been targeted.

"The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime," a NASCAR statement read on Tuesday (June 23).

"The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team's arrival and garage assignment.

"We appreciate the FBI's quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing."

NASCAR drivers and their crews helped push Wallace's car to the front of the field prior to Monday's makeup race, a day after the noose was found.

In a demonstration of solidarity, the drivers and crew members walked in droves behind the car with Wallace at the wheel, and then one by one comforted an emotional Wallace and hugged him.

The first to console Wallace was the owner of his car, Richard Petty, who was at the first race he has attended since the season restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic.