Bubba Wallace responds to Donald Trump with message of love

Trump took to Twitter on Monday (July 6) to condemn Wallace and criticised NASCAR for banning the controversial Confederate flag from its races and events.

In response, Wallace took the opportunity to spread the message of love and perseverance.

In a Twitter post addressed to the next generation and little ones following my footsteps, Wallace wrote: "Your words and actions will always be held to a higher standard than others.

"You have to be prepared for that. You don't learn these things in school. You learn them from trials and tribulations, the ups and downs this crazy world provides. You will always have people testing you. Seeing if they can knock you off your pedestal.

"I encourage you to keep your head held high and walk proudly on the path you have chosen. Never let anybody tell you can't do something! God put us all here for a reason.

"Find that reason and be proud of it and work your tails off every day towards it! All the haters are doing is elevating your voice and platform to much greater heights!

"Last thing, always deal with the hate being thrown at you with LOVE! Love over hate every day. Love should come naturally as people are TAUGHT to hate.

"Even when it’s HATE from the POTUS.

"Love wins."

To the next generation and little ones following my foot steps..#LoveWins pic.twitter.com/tVaV3pkdLe — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 6, 2020

Trump implied in his tweet earlier on Monday that Wallace staged the rope that was tied like a noose and discovered by one of his crew members in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway on June 21.

The following day in a demonstration of solidarity, all NASCAR drivers and crew members walked in droves behind Wallace's number 43 car to the front of the field prior to the makeup race.

A few days after the rope was discovered, the FBI said it had been positioned in the stall at Talladega since as early as last autumn and was a garage door pull rope that had been fashioned like a noose. The FBI also determined earlier in the week that Wallace was not the target of a hate crime.

"Has @BubbaWallace apologised to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX?'' Trump tweeted. ''That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!''

Contrary to Trump's claims of a low television audiences, Fox reported ratings for last month's Cup Series race at Martinsville were up 104 per cent on the same spot in the calendar from last year.

Wallace has spoken out about racial injustice and racism, and helped push NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag from its races, events and properties on June 10.

The Confederate flag has deep roots to some Americans who live in the south, despite being connected to slavery and racism.

Following George Floyd's death while in the custody of Minneapolis police on May 25, protesters have pushed for the removal of statues and monuments of known racists, as well as, the Confederate flag.

Trump, however, criticised these protesters during his speech at Mount Rushmore over Independence Day weekend, saying: "Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children."