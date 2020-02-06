Dorna Sports and La Liga join hands in fight against audio-visual piracy

With the signing of this agreement, both Dorna Sports and La Liga reinforce their commitment to the fight to protect legal content distribution, from a global perspective and in collaboration with television operators and digital platforms.

As part of this deal, La Liga will use its own tools in order to monitor and eliminate illegal MotoGP and World Superbike Championship's (WSBK) audio-visual content hosted on social networks, digital platforms and mobile apps.

The partnership includes the Italian-based Dorna WSBK Organisation, which runs WSBK.

Fake profiles that make fraudulent use of the logotype and name of Dorna Sports will also be monitored and eliminated, as well as those pertaining to Dorna's Championships.

In addition, La Liga's human, technical and legal resources will be used to monitor and de-index those pages that use illegal Dorna Sports content from search engines. The tools created by the LaLiga Content Technology Protection team also allow the tracking, pursuit and compilation of legal evidence in order to fight illegal transmissions via IPTV and Cardsharing.

Dorna Sports recibe el Premio Promoción del Deporte 2020 https://t.co/6EwRhEw9Ph — Cesar Julio (@cesarjba) February 4, 2020

La Liga President Javier Tebas spoke about the joint venture, "With this alliance, La Liga extends its commitment to fighting audiovisual piracy. Joining with Dorna Sports motivates us to keep working to protect competitions' audiovisual value. Fighting against piracy is a top priority for La Liga and we'll continue to invest in technical tools and human resources to keep advancing in this field."

Dorna Sports Managing Director Manel Arroyo shared his views, "The signing of agreement shows our commitment to the fight against piracy. The protection of audio-visual rights has been of utmost importance as due to the attractive nature of the content, it suffers much more from the consequences of piracy. Both MotoGP and WorldSBK will greatly benefit from the tools created by La Liga's technological team, which is a global point of reference and therefore a guarantee of security for our Championships."

