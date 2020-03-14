English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Postponed Formula One races could be held in August

By Stephen Creek
The four Formula One races that were cancelled or postponed could be rescheduled in August, according to Ross Brawn
The four Formula One races that were cancelled or postponed could be rescheduled in August, according to Ross Brawn

London, March 14: Ross Brawn said races could be staged during August as part of a reshuffle of the 2020 Formula One calendar.

The season is currently scheduled to start on May 3 with the Dutch Grand Prix, after races in Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam and China were cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brawn, F1's managing director of motorsports, said the four-week period in August - when the season typically takes a break - could be used to reschedule missed races.

"Maybe we take a hiatus, we take a pause, and then we use that opportunity to say, 'Right, for this time at the beginning of the year we won't have any races, we'll look at relocating those races later in the year’," he told Sky Sports.

"I think by freeing up the August break, we give ourselves several weekends where we can have a race. And I think we can build a pretty decent calendar for the rest of the year.

"It will look different, but it will still preserve a good number of races, and they're exciting races. So, the season's going to start later, but I think it will be just as entertaining."

The organisers of the Dutch and Spanish Grands Prix are in consultation with F1 and motorsport governing body the FIA, with the end of May said to be a more likely target for hosting those events.

Brawn offered a positive outlook on the chances of completing the season, despite admitting the sport is in "unchartered territory".

He said: "I'm pretty optimistic that we can have a good 17-to-18-race championship or more.

"I think we can squeeze them in. But it depends on when the season will start."

More F1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 15:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue